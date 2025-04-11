"Leave Pharrell’s legacy alone" — Netizens react as Gordo says he "100% taking" a chain he found in Drake's kitchen

Well-known DJ and record producer Gordo, also known as Diamanté Anthony Blackmon, recently made headlines after sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter) on April 11, 2025, which shows him wearing a chain. The artist revealed other details about the chain as he wrote in the caption:

“Found this chain in @Drake’s kitchen… & im 100% taking it.”

The photo featured Gordo in a black outfit, with his face covered by both hands. The chain featured a few words, which seemingly read NERD and had a black symbol in the middle. Meanwhile, Drake has not shared any response to the viral post until now.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of the post by the record producer to share their reactions to Gordo’s chain, with one of them writing:

“Leave pharrell’s legacy alone dawg.”

Expand Tweet

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kid Cudi had put his chain on sale at the JOOPITER auction, which he received from Pharrell Williams in 2005. The outlet stated that the chain was being sold for $243,750 and Drake had reportedly purchased it.

Similar responses continued, with a user claiming that Pharrell wouldn’t leave Anthony Blackmon for taking the chain.

“Pharrell would beat this fat n***a a**”, an X user wrote.

“Isn’t that Pharrell legacy [laughing emojis]”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, one person funnily alleged that Gordo had paid for the chain.

“He paid for it”, one of the reactions reads.

"They be acting like they stole it or sum when in fact they bought because Pharell sold it," an X user wrote.

“Chain got grown men crying in these comments [laughing and crying emojis] drake really won”, an X user reacted.

Drake and Gordo have shared a close friendship over the years

Anthony Blackmon has served as a producer of two of Drake’s albums, including Honestly, Nevermind and For All the Dogs. According to Rolling Stone, the duo’s friendship started when they collaborated on the former, and Gordo opened up about the same while speaking to the outlet last year.

The 34-year-old’s new album Diamante was scheduled to be released in 2024, and he used to send a few of the singles to Drizzy. While addressing a lot of things about the upcoming album, Anthony Blackmon referred to his friendship with Drizzy by saying:

“I was living at his house for damn near a couple of months and that’s when me and him got really, really close.”

The duo’s friendship has grabbed attention on different occasions, including when Gordo opened up about Drizzy’s condition in July 2024 after Drake’s rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Anthony Blackmon confirmed during an interview with People magazine that Drizzy appeared “happier” after everything that happened and continued:

“He’s been past it. The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he’s just chilling.”

While Anthony Blackmon had already released an album in 2024, his debut album, Papi Gordo, was released in 2015, followed by Battered Bruised & Bloody in 2018.

