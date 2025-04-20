From Not Like Us to Euphoria: Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘GRAND NATIONAL TOUR’ setlist

After months of building anticipation, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have finally kicked off their GRAND NATIONAL TOUR, putting on a massive set list at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

On Saturday night (April 19), Lamar and SZA initiated their 39-date stadium arena tour with a "7-act set" in front of almost 60,000 attendees in Minneapolis. Their setlist balanced solo and collaborative performances from the co-headliners.

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Cooper Neill)

DJ Mustard, producer of Kendrick's Grammy-winning Not Like Us, opened with a 30-minute set before the Compton native emerged from beneath the stage, seated in a Buick GNX, performing wacced out murals.

Lamar and SZA then alternated for the entirety of the 2.5-hour show, coming together several times for collaborative moments. Each artist brought a unique stage design for each of their performances.

Below is a complete breakdown of the seven different acts and the 51-record setlist Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed at their Grand National Tour debut show in Minneapolis last night:

Act 1: Kendrick Lamar & SZA (9 Records)

wacced out murals

squabble up

King Kunta

ELEMENT.

tv off (part 1)

30 for 30 (with SZA)

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

Act 2: Kendrick Lamar (10 Records)

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

HUMBLE.

Backseat Freestyle

family ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

Act 3: SZA (7 Records)

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Forgiveless

Low

Act 4: SZA and Kendrick Lamar (3 Records)

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

LOVE.

Act 5: Kendrick Lamar (8 Records)

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That

DNA.

GOOD CREDIT

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

Act 6: SZA (10 Records)

Diamond Boy (DTM)

Shirt

Kill Bill

Snooze

Crybaby

Saturn

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)

Act 7: Kendrick Lamar and SZA (4 Records)

bodies

tv off (part 2)

Not Like Us

luther

gloria

Major highlights from Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour debut show

Kendrick Lamar and SZA co-headlined the 2-hour 30-minute set, marking the first show of their full-arena trek. Throughout the concert, each artist alternated stage time keeping the fan's and attendee's "curiosity factor" high.

The official promotional poster for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour (Image via grandnationaltour.com)

The stage design, in terms of performance style, color, theme, and visuals, was curated very differently for each artist. From Kendrick's intense rapping over grey-toned visuals to SZA's warm and relaxed performances, fans were invited to a very creative display of complimenting art and music.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are currently seated at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with luther, which is spending its eighth week at No.1. The duo are set to head out to Houston, this week, for their next stop on the Grand National Tour.

Below is a list of major highlights from the Grand National Tour's debut show:

1) Kendrick kicks off the Grand National Tour with Wacced Out Murals

After DJ Mustard's opening set, the lights went down before Kendrick emerged from beneath the stage seated in a tinted Buick Grand National Experimental car.

The rapper opened Act 1's set by rapping the opening record, Wacced Out Murals, from his sixth studio album, GNX, before exiting the car and hyping up the crowd with a performance of Squabble Up.

2) Kendrick opens Act 2 with Euphoria

After performing 9 records, along with a live rendition of 30 for 30 with SZA, the rapper delivered his first diss track from the 2024 Rap Beef, Euphoria, performing on a circular catwalk that extended into the floor seats.

3) SZA solo performs seven records during Act 3

SZA opens her second set with Scorsese Baby Daddy, performing the record in a stage design that resembled a forest and featured the singer dancing alongside several insect dancers.

Throughout her solo set, the singer performed alongside people on stilts, and at one point even rode the back of a giant ant, which drew attendees deeper into the visually elevated experience.

4) SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform All The Stars

During Act 4, SZA and Kendrick Lamar took the stage together to perform three records, one of which was their 2018 collaboration - All The Stars, from the Black Panther soundtrack album.

Kendrick Lamar in the music video for 'All The Stars' uploaded to YouTube on February 6, 2018 (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

Both co-headliners performed the record from opposite ends of the circular runway, before the platforms they were standing on began to rise into the air, bringing them "closer to the stars."

5) Kendrick Lamar performs his verse off Poetic Justice

Kendrick then takes over for Act 5, where he solo performs eight records, ending his set with his verse off Poetic Justice, included on his 2012 sophomore studio album good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Interestingly, while the tour's debut show included three major Drake diss tracks from the 2024 Rap Beef, Lamar's final solo act ended with a performance of his and the OVO CEO's second career collaboration. The duo famously released a music video for the song, uploaded to YouTube on February 23, 2013.

6) SZA brings out more praying mantises during Act 6

While performing Kill Bill, during her final solo act, the singer displayed more praying mantis imagery on stage. These insects have played a major and crucial role in SZA's storytelling and creative direction.

While she sang the record, which primarily revolves around her intention to "murder her ex," footage of a female praying mantis eating the male insect's head was previewed on the screen.

The visuals seemingly referenced the fact that female praying mantises sometimes devour the male species after mating.

7) Kendrick Lamar brings out Mustard for tv off and Not Like Us

While the Grand National Tour's Act 1 only included a part of Kendrick's tv off, from his GNX album, the rapper's performance was cut off before he reached the now-famous "Mustard" yell.

During Act 7, with SZA on stage, Kendrick immediately cuts into the second half of tv off, bringing out DJ Mustard for the final act of their Grand National Tour.

The rapper then leads straight into the chart-topping Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us, lighting up the stage in full color, displaying visuals that reportedly celebrated black excellence.

The last time the duo performed together, prior to the Grand National Tour's opening night, was at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Their February performance marked history by drawing over 133 million live viewers.

