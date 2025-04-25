DJ Akademiks claims Nick Fuentes will be featured on the new Kanye West album

On April 24, 2025, DJ Akademiks took to X, claiming that far-right political activist Nick Fuentes will be featured on Kanye West's upcoming album Cuck. While Fuentes or Ye haven't confirmed the news yet, this is not the first time the white supremacist and the rapper have been named together.

Kanye and Nick Feuntes first made headlines in 2022 after a private dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, followed by the sitting President of the US receiving a lot of backlash. However, at the time, Trump clarified that he wasn't aware of Nick Fuentes' background when they dined together, and the white supremacist confirmed the same.

Additionally, as per The Independent's report dated March 2025, Kanye West posted a video with Nick Feuntes on X featuring the political activist standing alongside the rapper at a venue with music playing nearby. Sporting jewel-embellished grills with a N*zi symbol on his chest, the rapper says in the video:

“Yo. You know I’m here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick. We’re back.”

Details about Kanye West's new album explored amid claims of collaboration with Nick Feuntes

Shortly after releasing his visual album Bully on March 18, 2025, Kanye West announced WW3, which is now called Cuck. A video of rapper Dave Blunts claiming to have written all the songs on Ye's upcoming album started going around after the project was announced.

In the video, Blunts said that the label was going to be mad at him for revealing this important detail. While Kanye hadn't given Blunts any credit when the album was announced, the rapper commented on XXL's video of Dave Blunts on X, confirming:

“This is true. We would talk for hours. Then he’d write three songs in a day.”

Then, Ye released a track called BIANCA on April 3, 2025, with lyrics confirming his split with the Australian architect after they got married in 2022. The lyrics of the song mention:

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

The track's lyrics also suggested that Bianca had a panic attack and didn't like the way Ye tweeted. The rapper added that he was going to stay up all night since Bianca didn't come back to him.

Additionally, on April 21, 2025, Ye released one of the tracks from Cuck called Cousins. Sharing the track on X, Kanye West talked about being in an incestuous relationship with his cousin in the past.

In the tweet, Kanye mentioned that the song was about his imprisoned cousin, who is serving life for the murder of a pregnant woman. The rapper said the killing took place a few years after he told his cousin that they won't be looking at dirty magazines together.

Blaming himself for the way his cousin's life turned out, Kanye wrote:

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw"

He also confessed to indulging in a physical relationship with his cousin till the age of 14.

Kanye West hasn't confirmed a date for the release of Cuck. However, on April 2, 2025, the rapper shared the album's tracklist in a now-deleted tweet wherein the songs were titled: Dirty Magazines, Virgil Let Me Down, Jared, Nitrous, and Heil Hitler.

