Kanye West calls Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator "two most overrated" artists

In his latest posts on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye West criticized rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator. In his first tweet, posted on the morning of Thursday, April 24, Ye claimed that Lamar couldn't rap, and that both Lil Wayne and he had more bars than the GNX rapper.

The Yeezy founder went on to say that there wasn't a single bar of Kendrick's that he wished he had said. Lastly, West brought in Tyler in his tweet, calling both Lamar and him "the two most overrated" artists.

"Kendrick Lamar can not rap. Wayne got waaaay more life bars. I got more bars. Kendrick doesn’t have one bar where I say I wish I said that. Kendrick and Tyler the two most overrated so called artist. Please order more security," he wrote.

Ye's tweet, which has since received more than 1.3 million views, was followed by another one, where the Gold Digger rapper wrote:

"Kendrick and Tyler raps are about equal honestly"

A Kanye West fan commented on one of his tweets, writing that Tyler and Lamar had no replay value, and wrote "fake activist bars". Replying to the comment, the Flashing Lights rapper wrote:

"Brooooooooooooo I'm not crazy. I mean a little. I mean I'm crazy to enough to say out loud things people may feel but don't say."

Kanye West holds surprise auditions in a LA neighborhood

Kanye West's tweets about Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator come after the Follow God rapper made headlines for holding auditions in LA's Larchmont neighborhood.

On April 23, TMZ reported that Ye posted an "urgent" advertisement for his auditions earlier this week, seeking African American males for his "hooligan choir," which has set up shop inside a warehouse with an elementary school close by.

The requirements mentioned by Kanye on his flyers require that the auditioners can't be "fat," have the skin complexion of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and must wear a black outfit.

For the unversed, Diddy, who is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (BMDC), will soon be on trial for allegations of s*x trafficking and pr*stitution.

The auditions come nearly a month after Ye dropped a single, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring Diddy, on X (on March 15, 2025). His 11-year-old daughter, North West, was also featured on the song, and so was Diddy's 26-year-old son, King Combs.

He song opened with a telephone conversation between Kanye West and the rapper, who was heard saying:

"I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."

The Off The Grid rapper was then heard saying:

"Absolutely, I love you so much man. You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

One of the other conditions from Kanye West's flyers also demands that the auditioners should be comfortable wearing swastikas.

Sources have also informed TMZ that the residents of the Larchmont neighborhood are complaining about the loud noises coming from a PA system outside the warehouse where the auditions are taking place. Two of Kanye's songs, Black Skinhead and Carnival are constantly playing on the speakers.

