Kanye West says Lil Uzi Vert "is okay" after the rapper was hospitalized in New York

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was admitted to the hospital on Monday, April 21, following a reported sickness incident at a hotel in Lower Manhattan, New York. Medical services arrived at the scene following a distress call about an ill person before taking the artist to a local medical facility, as reported by TMZ.

Ad

Two days later, on April 23, Kanye West posted on X that Lil Uzi Vert was "okay." The update came in the form of a screenshot from an alleged private conversation and marked the first public information about Uzi's condition since the incident.

Kanye West posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with producer Digital Nas. In the screenshot, Digital Nas shared messages from someone who seemingly had knowledge of the situation. One message stated:

Ad

Trending

"Ike is going get a update for me when he's awake, they saying he was just dehydrated but ik there's more to it." Another message added, "Verts cousin just confirmed that's Uzis okay."

Lil Uzi Vert's recent public activity and health incident sparked concern

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert — whose legal name is Symere Bysil Woods — was escorted out of the hotel around 2:30 p.m. on April 21. They were reportedly conscious when paramedics arrived.

Footage published by the outlet showed the rapper being taken out on a gurney and placed into an ambulance. Security staff used large black umbrellas to block views from the public and media, maintaining Uzi's privacy during the incident.

Uzi's girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT, was seen nearby during the medical emergency. However, she has not made any public statements or posts about the incident.

Ad

As of April 23, no official diagnosis or further medical details have been disclosed, and it remains unknown what symptoms led to the emergency call, as reported by Hotnewhiphop on April 23.

Efforts by several outlets, including Billboard and Page Six, to contact Lil Uzi Vert's representatives have so far gone unanswered. The absence of any official declaration has kept numerous points about the situation in doubt.

No one has revealed who called 911 or what events took place before hospitalizing Uzi Vert. TMZ only referred to the call as being for a "sick person" at the hotel.

Ad

Ad

Uzi had been active on social media before the week of the incident, including sharing music studio sessions on Instagram. Meanwhile, JT had posted from a rooftop lounge earlier the same day, but it has not been confirmed whether they were together, as reported by Page Six.

Lil Uzi Vert posted numerous playful Instagram messages toward Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in mid-April 2025.

On April 14, Uzi uploaded a set of Instagram Stories that centered around a comparison between their jewelry and Hurts' well-known diamond pieces, as reported by Complex on April 15, 2025.

Ad

One of the posts featured an instrumental track from Souls of Mischief's "93 'til Infinity" and included a photo of Jalen Hurts with the caption, "My diamonds better, lil big bro."

Uzi followed it with another story demanding Hurts wear a specific chain repeatedly, captioning it with, "I have the best diamonds in Philly." In a third story, they referenced the 1997 film Men in Black, sharing another photo of Hurts and writing:

Ad

"You not Will Smith, LIL BIG BRO. Good morning tho."

According to Hypebeast, Lil Uzi Vert's most recent release, Eternal Atake 2, in November 2024, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and served as a sequel to their 2020 album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More