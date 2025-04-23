Lil Uzi Vert's net worth explored in the wake of rapper's reported hospitalization

Lil Uzi Vert, a 29-year-old rapper known for chart-topping tracks like Just Wanna Rock and XO Tour Llif3, was hospitalized in New York City on Monday, April 21, 2025. According to reports from TMZ, emergency services responded to a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. about a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

Ad

The cause of Lil Uzi Vert's current health scare has not been disclosed. Eyewitnesses reported that he appeared alert as he was escorted into the ambulance. A video obtained by TMZ showed the rapper being wheeled out of a hotel lobby, accompanied by security personnel.

His girlfriend, JT, whose full name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, was reportedly with him during the emergency, according to TMZ.

Notably, Lil Uzi Vert has an estimated net worth of around $25 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His rise to fame accelerated with the release of Luv Is Rage and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. It set the stage for his 2017 album Luv Is Rage 2 to reach the No. 1 Billboard 200 spot, as reported by Billboard.

Ad

Trending

Lil Uzi Vert's wealth, music milestones, diamond purchase and chart-topping albums

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, between September 2017 and September 2018, Uzi earned $20 million in revenue, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid rappers worldwide during that period.

He achieved more than 3.5 billion streaming views and performed at 76 shows around the world, reflecting his extensive popularity among fans during that specific timeframe.

In 2021, Uzi made headlines for claiming to have spent $24 million on a pink diamond reportedly implanted in his forehead.

Uzi said in a tweet on January 30, 2021, noting that he had saved for years to purchase the gem.

Ad

"I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he said.

He also stated to TMZ on September 5, 2021:

"This one stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017."

Just a week before his hospitalization, Lil Uzi shared photos on Instagram of himself recording music in a studio. JT also posted Instagram Stories from a party at The DL Rooftop Lounge on Sunday night, although it is unclear if Uzi was present, according to Page Six on April 22, 2025.

Ad

He had also remained active on social media, posting content that referenced Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In a series of humorous Instagram Stories, he playfully claimed:

"I have the best diamonds in Philly"

As reported by Complex on April 15, 2025, he further challenged Hurts' jewelry collection by adding:

"My diamonds better, lil big bro."

Ad

As reported by Billboard, Lil Uzi's subsequent releases, including Eternal Atake (2020) and Pink Tape (2023), both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His most recent album, Eternal Atake 2, released on November 1, 2024, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, continuing his streak of commercially successful projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More