How rich is Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke? Net worth explored

Mickey Rourke's quick exit from the ITV reality show Celebrity Big Brother caught people's attention. Following his exit, Rourke's net worth is explored in light of the show's recent controversy involving his offensive remarks toward JoJo Siwa and aggressive behaviour toward Chris Hughes. As of April 2025, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his wealth at $5 million.

Fans recognize him from movies like The Wrestler and Sin City. He appeared in the newest season of the show with JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes, and other famous folks. Mickey began his hollywood career in the 1980s but took time off to pursue boxing, which affected his earnings.

Apart from his acting roles, Rourke has earned income through endorsements and TV ads. But over the years he has faced few financial struggles, including rent issues and legal problems because of property damage.

Rourke’s career journey from Hollywood to reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother

In the early 1980s Mickey Rourke began his acting career with films such as Diner (1982) and 9½ Weeks (1986). After that, he took an extended break from acting in the 90s to try out a professional boxing career. That break however led to physical injuries that had an impact on his acting career.

Rourke returned to the big screen three years later with a big comeback in the 2008 film The Wrestler portraying a retired ex-wrestler. This film awarded him with a Golden Globe and BAFTA. Subsequently he also appeared in massive-budgeted films like Iron Man 2 and The Expendables 2 (2010).

In addition to movies, Rourke was in commercials for Japanese brands such as Suntory Reserve and Daihatsu as well as an ad campaign in 2010 featuring Bavaria Beer. Later he was met with few financial challenges, including unpaid rent and damaging the rental properties.

In 2017, it was reported that the Celebrity Big Brother star owed $30,000 in rent and an additional $10,000 for damages to his apartment. These damages included broken locks, holes in the walls, and unauthorized modifications like the installation of “disco lights.”

Speaking to The Sun on April 8, 2025, Rourke shared his reasons for joining the show.,

“I’ve had it up to here with really bad independent movies. So I said, you know what? Let’s go do that thing in England. I want to go to London anyway,” Mickey shared.

Despite setbacks, he remained in the public eye, and his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025 brought more attention.

Rourke exits Celebrity Big Brother after formal warning and apology

Mickey Rourke left in episode 6 of Celebrity Big Brother on April 12, 2025, following a discussion with producers after multiple incidents involving offensive language. According to ITV, he agreed to exit the show after being involved in a tense interaction with fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The earlier formal warning followed remarks directed at JoJo Siwa, where Rourke asked her about her se*uality:

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more,” he said.

Siwa replied,

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Following this, Rourke used a term considered offensive in the UK while referring to cigarettes and gestured towards Siwa, then clarified to Hughes that he meant a cigarette. In the diary room, he was told by Big Brother that his language was offensive. He apologized, saying he didn’t mean any harm and that he was just “talking smack.” Siwa acknowledged the apology and told him she appreciated it.

Even after this exchange, producers monitored further interactions, and after another reported incident involving Hughes, Rourke was called in again. ITV confirmed that he left the house after a conversation regarding repeated behaviour concerns.

New episodes of Celebrity Big Brother UK airs every Wednesday on ITV.

