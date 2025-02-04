"Him trying to catch up to Carti..?" — Internet reacts to Lil Uzi Vert snippet

A new Lil Uzi Vert snippet dropped on X on Tuesday, February 4, in which the rapper is seen grooving to potentially new music while carrying two Dolce & Gabbana backpacks - one designed like a polar bear and the other a panda.

Uploaded by @Kurrco, the 2-minute clip also highlights the dozens of new face piercings that Lil Uzi Vert seems to have gotten recently. It has since gone viral, receiving over 155K views and 3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Why does it feel like everything Uzi has been doing the past year is him trying to catch up to Carti..?"

Some netizens seemed to disapprove of Uzi Vert hugging a teddy and piercing his face despite being 35 years old.

"35 year old man hugging a teddy and piercing his face like a goth girl btw" - commented an X user.

"ima og uzi fan but this nigga is deadass going thru an identity crisis, he’s ruining his legacy he can’t compete with the new generation. first off wtf is that bs on his hair, second of all this snippet is trash asf, 3rd of all why is he hanging out glodiddy." - added another.

"what happened to Uzi" - posted a third user.

Meanwhile, others criticized the music playing in the background of the clip as "a bunch of noises". Some even wished that the Neon Guts rapper retired.

"This is literally just a bunch of noises" - replied a fourth user.

"respectfully i think it might be time for him to retire before he ruins his legacy" - wrote a fifth user.

"can uzi just retire already? he's actually just ruining his legacy at this point." - commented a sixth netizen.

Lil Uzi Vert released his fourth solo album last year

Lil Uzi Vert sampling new music comes months after he dropped his fourth album, Eternal Atake 2, in November 2024. Serving as a sequel to his 2020 album, Eternal Atake, the album peaked on number 3 on Billboard 200 album chart.

In a Complex interview (published November 1, 2024), Lil Uzi Vert was asked if he had always planned on making a sequel for Eternal Atake, he responded in affirmative, adding:

"The first Eternal Atake was perfect, and I didn't have the team I have today, and everything got leaked and everyone had it already."

The Silly Watch rapper continued:

"And it was just the songs that the artistry I was trying to be on, I was trying to push out a narrative that I really didn't care, and that wasn't the case…I know myself, especially back then, so by the time the world opened back up, of course the [songs] that I like a lot, I'm going to put them in my show. But I really didn't get to perform the whole album. So I always knew in my head I was going to come back and do Eternal Atake 2."

When asked about what Uzi era the album bringing with it, Uzi Vert revealed that he felt like he wasn't giving music his all previously and attempted to change that with this album.

The rapper also admitted that this was one of his fastest back-to-back drops, "which people should notice. I feel like I'm the shit again. And I never felt like I wasn't the shit, but I just got a little second wind, I don't know what it is."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Uzi Vert was asked about his relationship with fame, responding to which he compared it with air by saying, "it's just there".

