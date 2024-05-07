"I never knew your tooth fell out from eating crab legs" — JT opens up about her alleged ongoing beef with Sukihana

City Girls rapper JT recently addressed rumors about her supposed feud with Sukihana, clarifying the nature of her comments. The tension began with the release of JT’s latest single, Okay, where she rapped:

“She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin’/ Cheap a*s veneers, you stay talkin’ sh*t.”

Sukihana interpreted the lyrics as a personal attack due to her own experience of breaking a tooth while eating crab legs.

In response, the City Girls member took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, May 3, 2024, to dispel rumors and set the record straight about her intentions behind the song. Responding directly to Sukihana, JT wrote,

“& to clear the air @sukihanagoat you KNEW I wasn’t talking about YOU I would’ve answered quicker if you didn’t try to do a 2 for 1 special! I never knew your tooth fell out from eating crab legs you go viral for stupid shit Daily & to think I’m scared of you when I’m a Zeus subscriber is SICK!”

Expand Tweet

Sukihana responds to the alleged beef

JT released her single Okay on April 26, 2024, marking a notable step in her solo career. The track was initially previewed on April 16, 2024, with fans responding positively to the teaser's assertive lyrics and throwback beats, as well as the portrayal of street credibility and confidence, leading some to compare her recent string of singles to Jeezy's successful run in the early 2000s.

Sukihana, who was locked up when the song initially came out, questioned JT’s intentions after returning from jail and hearing the lyrics. On April 29, she posted an Instagram video saying,

“I came home, on my phone everybody keep tagging me, they tagging Cardi too, they saying JT was dissing me or Cardi B… We all know I did break my teeth on some crab legs. I love crab legs, that’s normal shit.”

Though considering the City Girls member's previous friendly demeanor at her birthday party, Sukihana sought clarification, urging JT to confirm the subject of the Okay lyrics.

Some listeners believed the lyric was directed at Cardi B due to her recent mishap with a bagel. Cardi humorously shared a TikTok video in March showing her missing veneer, captioning,

“How you doing mother*ker?”

She later elaborated on an Instagram broadcast,

“Why one of the veneers came out chewing on a hard a bagel?”

JT clears the air about her ongoing beef with Sukihana

The City Girls member spoke out that her words were not targeted at Sukihana, adding that she found out about the crab leg incident only after Sukihana publicized it. She highlighted Sukihana’s penchant for gaining attention through viral antics and denied any intimidation, playfully referencing her Zeus network subscription.

It happens to be a streaming network known for hosting various reality shows, often involving celebrities and internet personalities. In her tweet, JT used this reference to showcase her point that she is not intimidated or concerned about the rumors and drama circulating online, particularly in the context of her supposed feud with Sukihana.

The exchange also stemmed from speculation about JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, particularly accusations of her using them for publicity. A fan took it to Twitter (X), saying,

"Right. You don’t see Lil Uzi promoting JT like the barbz DO! He (they) not about to let her USE HIM (them). That’s why he (they) haven’t did a collab with HIS (their) GIRL.”

The City Girls member then responded by explaining the nature of their relationship and Lil Uzi Vert's role in her career.

Expand Tweet

She clarified that they have been supportive in ways that are not always publicized.

“It’s because [Uzi] actually was paying for my studio time when me & my label was at odd’s, we have songs as well. I wasn’t a solo artist then it didn’t make since. FYI he barely promotes his own music I drive a RR as an everyday car because of him trust me a story post won’t make me no never mind.” she explianed.

In a Q&A session with Interview Magazine, the City Girls member spoke about her desire to maintain a raw and edgy sound, intending to create a polished work that reflects her artistic vision.

“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound, I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”

Okay is expected to be a part of JT's debut EP, with her previous tracks, No Bars and Sideways, building anticipation for the project.