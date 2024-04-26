"Malicious attempt to tarnish my character": Jeezy issues response to Jeannie Mai's abuse allegations

Rapper Jay Wayne Jenkins, who goes by his stage name Jeezy recently issued a response to his ex-wife Jeannie Mai’s abuse allegations. Mai, the former host for The Real accused Jenkins of domestic violence and child neglect in the latest filing in their divorce.

The filing, submitted Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court, Georgia, responds to the rapper’s request for their daughter Monaco’s primary custody. Jenkins took to Instagram on April 25 to share his statement and denied the accusations.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous.”

Jenkins and Jeannie Mai were married for about two and a half years before the “Put On” hitmaker filed for divorce in September 2023.

Jeezy says "the truth will prevail" as Jeannie Mai brings abuse allegations

The rapper wrote in his Instagram statement it was “disheartening” to witness, what he called Jeannie Mai’s “manipulation and deceit” in the court filing. Jeezy said his priority and concern for now was being an “active father” to Monaco. He announced he would continue to fight for joint custody mandated by the court. The rapper asserted:

“Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jenkins and Mai signed a mediated agreement regarding the custody of their daughter in February. It partly requested the former to provide an inventory for all the firearms in his house and ensure their safety lock before his parenting time with their daughter Monaco.

But earlier in April, Jenkins requested the court to void the temporary agreement of their parenting plan after the divorce was settled. Responding to the request, Jeannie Mai claimed in Thursday’s court filing the rapper refused to do the safety check. She detailed her concerns for their daughter’s safety and questioned if Jenkins should be allowed to spend time with Monaco without the agreement.

Mai accused Jeezy of hitting her across the face with a closed fist and pushing her down the stairs. The filing stated:

“(Mai) mistakenly believed (Jeezy) when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse (Mai) endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”

The court documents read:

“Due to (Jeezy’s) past outburst of physical violence and verbal abuse against (Mai) and his eldest son, (Mai) has valid concerns as to (Jeezy’s) ability to appropriately parent a small child.”

According to Jeannie Mai’s claims, back in 2023, their 2-year-old daughter came across a firearm in a closed bag from Louis Vuitton left on the dining room floor. The 45-year-old said Monaco had found Jenkins’ guns in various locations within the kitchen.

Mai claimed the rapper had shown negligence in properly supervising their daughter’s movements and activities during his visitations. She also alleged that Jenkins once left their daughter supposedly unattended for a performance at the CMG Gangsta Art Tour last year.

In a December court filing before their temporary agreement, Jenkins stated that he believed Jeannie Mai was gatekeeping their daughter from him. He clarified that while Mai probably did not act out of malice or intended harm, she did not let the rapper exercise his parenting time with Monaco.

However, Mai denied these claimed In the April 25 filing amid their divorce as the documents called Jeezy’s statements a:

“False narrative wherein he attempts to villainize the mother of his child.”

The TV personality dismissed claims that she withheld their daughter from Jenkins, stating the rapper got to spend time with Monaco in November and December of last year and February and March of this year. Mai added he was only prevented from seeing their 2-year-old when he failed to abide by the terms of their mediated agreement.