What did Jeezy say about divorce with Jeannie Mai Jenkins? Rapper reveals therapy couldn't save marriage

In a one-hour-long conversation with Nia Long published on YouTube on November 8, Jeezy talks about his divorce from Mai Jenkins. He revealed that he and Mai tried therapy before filing for divorce, however, it didn't seem to save the marriage.

In September, the rapper filed for divorce from Mai Jenkins following their two-year marriage. The couple also have a child together and stated to have tried everything before taking on the decision to separate. In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the two cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for divorce.

During the talk, Jeezy also mentioned how he has been told to be private and not tell people anything, and how while opening up to Nia Long he feels that some people are just not getting the message right or not understanding.

"This has not been an easy journey": says Jeezy

While opening up about his marriage to Nia Long, Jeezy says:

"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."

He further added:

“As I sit here at 46 … I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditional."

He also said that now he is focusing on loving himself and self-care:

"But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."

He also talks about how he wants to be an inspiration for his children:

"At the end of the day, I don't want my kids to just think I was a great artist. I'm a great man. I'm a great person. I'm a great father ... I'm all the things, and I'm also somebody who's failed. I'm also somebody who's lost. I'm also somebody who, my life plays out in public a lot."

He stated that the "decision to end this chapter" of his life was not easy and came with a "heavy heart." He said:

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Apart from talking about his divorce with Mai Jenkins, Jeezy also opened up about childhood traumas and being molested at a very young age. He revealed that as a child, he was left with a much older woman for a babysitter who molested him. He also talked about how his parent's relationship with each other has affected him.

A look into Jeezy's career

Jay Way Jenkins is a rapper who started his career as an entrepreneur by finding the record label Corporate Thugz Entertainment in 2001. After beginning his music career in 2001, Jeezy has worked with several artists such as Akon, Kanye West, and Usher, among others.

Other than being a solo rapper, he is the de facto leader of the Southern hip-hop group United Streets Dopeboyz of America. Earlier, he was part of the rap group, Boyz n da Hood.