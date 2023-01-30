“Have my eye on one person”: Nia Long opens up about dating following Ime Udoka split

On Thursday, January 26, actress Nia Long appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the show, the former partner of NBA coach Ime Udoka opened up about "dating" after Drew Barrymore revealed how he had managed her love life over the last several years while maintaining the secrecy around it. Nia then disclosed:

"I have my eye on one person. I'm not saying. I'm never telling."

Barrymore reacted positively to Long's revelation by sharing that "it's fun to have crushes and she likes dating." After Nia Long told the Charlie's Angels star that she was nervous about dating, both ladies continued talking about dating apps, as Drew Barrymore declared she's pretty active on them.

Drew further spoke about meeting people on dating apps as she said:

"I've met some nice people on the apps! Comedy writers, one's an actor ... but he's a director, too. That helps. You gotta have responsibility! Actors are very coddled."

On the other hand, Nia revealed that she had "never dated an actor." Apart from the conversation around dating, the Boyz n the Hood actress also opened up about the odd Charlie's Angels audition she had ages ago.

"I looked too old next to Drew": Nia Long about her 'Charlie's Angels audition

While both actors were chatting, host Drew Barrymore brought up the story of Nia Long's audition for Charlie's Angels. Calling the situation bizarre, Barrymore persuaded the You People actor to reveal the story behind her rejection. Nia said:

"So, here's what happened. I go and I audition. First of all, I was so excited to meet you. It went really well. I'll tell you what I think the real reason is, but I'll first set the story up for you. So, I go in and I audition. Then, you go home and you wait and you hope to get the response, which is you're going to get the job."

The Keanu actress further added:

"I didn't get the job. It's okay, it happens. But the feedback was my eyebrows were too sophisticated, and I looked too old next to Drew. That was the feedback, and I was like 'What?' It was just an odd way of saying 'You didn't get the job.'"

Nia Long on why she got rejected for Charlie's Angels (Image via YouTube/ The Drew Barrymore Show)

However, Long did mention that things have changed a little these days, especially due to producers like Drew Barrymore.

Nia Long talked about her separation from her fiance, Ime Udoka

On being asked whether she is looking for a relationship and is happy, Long referred to her breakup with her fiance:

"You know, I am still processing. I feel very free. I feel liberated. I feel like I just, like a whole weight was lifted off of me, in a way."

Nia Long also stated that she will have to be careful about who she dates in the future from now on.

For those unaware, NBA coach Udoka and Long parted ways in 2022, ending their 12-year-old relationship. The split was reportedly a consequence of Udoka's alleged affair.

