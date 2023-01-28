You People review: Is the latest Netflix buddy comedy worth the watch?

Starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, Netflix's upbeat buddy comedy film You People made its debut on the platform on Friday, January 27, 2023. Apart from directing the movie, Kenya Barris has written the film script alongside Jonah Hill.

As per Netflix's official synopsis for You People:

"A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent's clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris."

Since the movie arrived on the streaming service, it has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers for its vibrant cinematography and star-studded cast list. However, before watching a movie, viewers usually tend to look at reviews that provide an insight into whether or not the film will be worthwhile. As such, this article will list the major points while providing a constructive criticism of Barris' You People.

Despite dealing with a cliched subject matter, You People charms its audience with vibrant cinematography

A mildly entertaining storyline

You People depicts the story of Amira and Ezra, belonging to two completely different cultures and backgrounds, falling in love and deciding to get married. However, the differences in their respective families and their involvement in their pre-wedding activities culminate in their separation. But in the end, the couple reconciles and ties the knot after their parents keep aside their differences and put Ezra and Amira's happiness before their own.

The writers of the movie have done a moderate job of capturing what the movie set out to be. Although it is entertaining at times, it lacks originality and fails to cast any charm. The film feels like every other movie with interracial couples at its core. It does not stand out as the writing hardly creates a lasting impact. Some sequences are written in a witty manner, but that's about it.

Thus, if viewers are looking for a one-time-watch entertaining buddy comedy, they can give this movie a go.

Colorful and vibrant cinematography

The biggest highlight of this Netflix movie is its outstanding cinematography. Cinematographer Mark Doering-Powell has done a good job in capturing the beauty of Los Angeles, California, where the movie has been filmed.

The film is largely color-driven and quite vibrant, matching the upbeat energy of the movie. Several scenes, such as where Ezra and Amira go out on several dates, Ezra and Akbar drive around in the street, or where Amira and Ezra reconcile at the end, all capture the mise-en-scene in its complete beauty.

Therefore, the cinematography of the movie deserves praise as it enhances the movie's energy.

Impressive acting performances by the lead cast members

Although the story lacks charm, the lead actors of the movie do not fail to impress with their acting performances throughout the movie.

Actor Jonah Hill, who plays the lead role of Ezra Cohen, has done an incredible job of portraying the subtly witty character. The actor has dived deep into the character and brought out the colorful nuances that Ezra has to offer. His on-screen presence and acting are highlights of the movie.

Meanwhile, actress Lauren London, who portrays the lead character Amira Mohammed, looked fantastic playing her role. From the beginning to the end, her character maintains the consistency of being charming and likable. Moreover, the actress' on-screen chemistry with Hill's character is quite promising to watch.

Other important actors on the cast list include Eddie Murphy as Amira's father, Akbar Mohammed, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ezra's mother, Shelley Cohen. The two have also done a marvelous job of playing their respective roles, keeping the humor of the movie intact while perfectly portraying the parental expectations and demands.

You People is currently streaming on Netflix.

