"A love letter to L.A.": You People director Kenya Barris opens up on his new film with Jonah Hill

Director and writer Kenya Barris recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his new film with Jonah Hill, titled You People.

Barris spoke about writing the screenplay with Hill and working out the story. He said:

''We were, like, let's just, you know, make this a love letter to L.A. Like, that really was, like, you know, one of the things we wanted to do. I said make it a love letter to our culture, and let's, you know, make it a love letter to love.''

You People also stars Eddie Murphy and Lauren London in key roles. The movie is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Kenya Barris opens up on Jonah Hill-Eddie Murphy-starrer You People, his next movie, and more

Kenya Barris told Jimmy Fallon that he's been a fan of Jonah Hill's work and that the two discussed some of the latter's popular films, like Mid90s. The two then went on to discuss ideas for the story of You People. Barris mentioned:

''He (Jonah Hill) talked about, like, it's not the people who usually are the problem, it's the people around them that are the problem. And then we started talking about, you know, Jewish families and black families, it's like the Oppression Olympics. You know what I'm saying? Like, who had it worse.''

You People tells the story of a couple and their families who deal with various challenges pertaining to modern relationships and cultural clashes in a fast-paced, rapidly changing world, among other things.

During the interview, Kenya Barris also spoke about the new film he's currently working on. It's a modern version of the iconic fantasy classic, The Wizard of Oz. He described it as ''a big deal,'' and spoke at length about pitching the idea to the studio.

Barris further said that The Wizard of Oz is ''the only movie where each song tells you what's about to happen,'' and that he and his team are writing the script along with the music.

A quick look at Kenya Barris' previous works

Kenya Barris is widely known as the creator of ABC's acclaimed sitcom, Black-ish. It revolves around an upper-class family's life, and focuses on the various personal struggles and challenges they face in their daily lives.

Here's a brief description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids and a big home in a classy neighborhood, but as a black man, he begins to question whether all his success has brought too much cultural assimilation for his family.''

The synopsis further states:

''With the help of his father (Laurence Fishburne), Dre begins to try to create a sense of ethnic identity for the members of his family that will allow them to honor their background while preparing them to embrace the future.''

Apart from Black-ish, Kenya Barris has helmed its spinoff Grown-ish, prequel Mixed-ish, and BlackAF, to name a few. His film writing credits include Cheaper by the Dozen, Coming 2 America, and many more.

