Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 10th episode of Grown-ish season 5 is expected to air on Freeform on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The show returns after a hiatus of four months, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what's next for protagonist Zoey ever since the last episode of season 5, part 1, aired on September 14, 2022.

Grown-ish centers around the lives of the Johnson family as they deal with various challenges and struggles in their personal lives. The series is a spinoff of ABC's acclaimed sitcom, Black-ish. It is helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore.

Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 on Freeform will surely win hearts

The trailer offers a peek into several critical moments set to unfold in the new episode as the show returns after a short break of four months. The trailer maintains the show's charming and upbeat tone but ensures not to give away too many pivotal details about the story. Here's a short description of the tenth episode of season 5, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Zoey and Aaron have an unexpected run-in at the San Francisco airport, leading them to unpack the highs and lows of their long-distance relationship.''

In the last episode, viewers saw that Junior's first semester ended positively. Meanwhile, Zaara is concerned about becoming attached to Yazmine. With several important events to unfold in the new episode, fans can expect a memorable hour of television as the show heads into the second part of the fifth season.

Grown-ish season 5 has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the show's strong writing, stellar performances by the actors, and intriguing storyline, among other things. Earlier this month, the show was renewed for a sixth season.

In brief, about Grown-ish plot, cast, and more details

Grown-ish is a spinoff of ABC's Black-ish and centers around the lives of the Johnson family as they deal with several struggles and challenges. The story's focus is primarily on the family's eldest daughter Zoey. Here's a brief description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. "Grown-ish" explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps. Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way.''

The series stars Yara Shahidi in the lead role of Zoey Johnson. Shahidi has been quite impressive throughout the show's five seasons and has garnered high praise from viewers and critics for her performance. Shahidi perfectly embodies her character's traits and makes Zoey quite likable.

Apart from Grown-ish, Shahidi is known for her roles in Black-ish, Smallfoot, and The Sun Is Also a Star, to name a few. Starring alongside Shahidi in key supporting roles are Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Chloe Bailey, among many others.

Don't forget to watch Grown-ish season 5, episode 10, on Freeform on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes