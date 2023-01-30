“I was already in ‘Creed’ shape”: Michael B. Jordan jokes about Lori Harvey breakup in SNL

On Saturday, January 28, Michael B. Jordan debuted as a guest host on the latest episode of NBC's sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During his first appearance as a guest host, the Black Panther actor treated the audience to a monolog with somewhat self-deprecating humor, poking fun at his past choices as an artist and his love life while maintaining the charm that certainly blew everyone away.

Interestingly, Michael B. Jordan also joked about his "very first public breakup" with actor Lori Harvey, which was confirmed by the latter's father, Steve Harvey, in June 2022.

Here's what the What If...? actor said during his debut monolog on SNL:

"20 years later, I just directed my very first movie, Creed 3,..But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup. Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm gonna get in better shape,' but I was already in 'Creed' shape."

For those unaware, Jordan was poking fun at how almost every other guy focuses on working out and getting ripped post a bad breakup. However, he was already in a "Creed" (great) shape, as he was supposed to be playing the titular character in the upcoming sports drama Creed III.

"Killin' it": Netizens impressed by Michael B. Jordan's debut as a guest host on SNL

"Creed shape" was not the only pun that Jordan used during his monolog, as very charming deliveries of phrases like "Michael B hostin'," "Michael B jokin'," "Michael B vulnerable," and many more left the audience in splits.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users after the actor's debut appearance on NBC's SNL:

PeeKay🧎🏾‍♀️🤲🏾🥰🙏🏾 @PeeKay7171 @nbcsnl I wonder if he’s available to be a step daddy and a Zaddy. Whatever his wish, my command @nbcsnl I wonder if he’s available to be a step daddy and a Zaddy. Whatever his wish, my command 😭😊🔑💕

Vennette Graham @VeeNastyNClassy @nbcsnl Michael B fine asl even when he looks sad @nbcsnl Michael B fine asl even when he looks sad😊😍

Besides his intro monolog, Jordan also appeared as "Jake From State Farm," a character in one of his skits on SNL, which netizens adored. His hilarious-yet-unsettling performance even garnered the attention of the official Jake From State Farm Twitter account, which posted:

"Michael B. Jake from State Farm… and State Farm do B. there."

David Haas @haasinator @nbcsnl Cannot wait for the response from @StateFarm ! "We can take a joke, but Jake and our amazing team of heroes are responsible for keeping families secure, not breaking them up." @nbcsnl Cannot wait for the response from @StateFarm! "We can take a joke, but Jake and our amazing team of heroes are responsible for keeping families secure, not breaking them up."

Many other gags and segments were featured in episode 11 of Saturday Night Live season 48 that aired on January 28. The next episode will bring The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal as the guest host.

At the same time, iconic British rock band Coldplay will be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live season 48 episode 12, which will be broadcast on NBC on February 3, 2023.

Michael B. Jordan is all set to reprise Adonis "Donnie" Creed in the ninth installment of the Rocky film series

Creed III is the next project to hit screens featuring Michael B. Jordan, wherein he will be reprising the role of the titular boxer. The movie about Rocky Balboa's adversary-turner-friend Apollo Creed's son is also a feature directorial debut for Jordan. It will also be the first film in the series where fans will not be able to see Italian stallion Rocky Balboa, as confirmed by actor Sylvester Stallone in April 2021.

This time around, Creed will find an opponent in Damian "Dame" Anderson (portrayed by Jonathan Majors), whom many deduce to be Creed's Clubber Lang, a famous opponent of Rocky Balboa from Rocky III. The movie is set to release on March 3, 2023.

