After asking for the Twitter CEO job from Elon Musk yesterday, Jimmy "MrBeast" has now revealed his strategy to change the platform for the better. Since the Tesla chief made an announcement about leaving his position at Twitter to a successor, many online have thrown their hats in the ring, including the popular YouTuber who went viral after fans flooded the replies with support for his bid.

MrBeast seems to be echoing Musk's past talking point about making the platform more content friendly to encourage creators to post their videos or other content right there instead of linking it to video sharing websites. The YouTube sensation posted a screenshot of his tweet from yesterday with the current CEO's reply. The caption read:

"My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms"

Thanks to the new features added to Twitter, it can be seen that the tweet received over ten million views within a couple of hours.

"Couldn't agree more": Elon Musk's reply to MrBeast's Twitter strategy

In a recent poll, Musk asked Twitter users whether they thought he should leave his position as the company's CEO. More than 57% of respondents wanted him to resign after 17.5 million ballots were cast, which caused a stir because he had vowed to "abide by" the results of the poll. A few days later, he announced his decision to step down.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.

The South African entrepreneur has come under fire for several of his practices after assuming the roles of owner and CEO of the social media company. As with the Tesla stock, his popularity among Twitteratis has rapidly declined in recent weeks.

MrBeast had been one of the most popular online personalities to publicly criticize the company's recent policy change to restrict posts containing links to other platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. He even hinted at voting in favor of Musk's resignation while citing the issue.

While the policy has been since rescinded, Musk has previously had discussions with MrBeast about Twitter competing with other content platforms such as YouTube. The SpaceX founder took a dig at the Google-owned video streaming platform.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @MrBeast Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators … @MrBeast Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators …

The Streamer of the Year, however, had other views and doubted whether Twitter could match YouTuber's compensation rates.

MrBeast @MrBeast @elonmusk Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code @elonmusk Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code

Elon Musk's reply to MrBeast saying he would make changes that would make creators want to post on the website has also gone viral, getting millions of views in a couple of hours.

Social media reactions

Rene Ritchie @reneritchie @MrBeast I post videos on Twitter all the time, but because so much of Twitter is based on recency, they effectively disappear after a few days. I’d love it if I had a page for those videos, and that they are also be recommended again depending on the context. @MrBeast I post videos on Twitter all the time, but because so much of Twitter is based on recency, they effectively disappear after a few days. I’d love it if I had a page for those videos, and that they are also be recommended again depending on the context.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @MrBeast Exactly there’s no incentive to post on twitter. @MrBeast Exactly there’s no incentive to post on twitter.

Michael Saylor⚡️ @saylor @MrBeast Sometimes the most powerful ideas are the most straightforward ones. Provide a free market platform for individuals to create works of value, and then let them keep the fruits of their labor. The people will do the rest. @MrBeast Sometimes the most powerful ideas are the most straightforward ones. Provide a free market platform for individuals to create works of value, and then let them keep the fruits of their labor. The people will do the rest.

TikTok is the video hosting App, WeChat is the SuperApp that connects everyone with everything. @MrBeast So…you think Twitter should copy TikTok instead of WeChat?TikTok is the video hosting App, WeChat is the SuperApp that connects everyone with everything. @saylor @MrBeast So…you think Twitter should copy TikTok instead of WeChat? TikTok is the video hosting App, WeChat is the SuperApp that connects everyone with everything.

This is like saying all Bloomberg articles should be hosted on Twitter. Hosting videos is very expensive unless you have an ad-network built in. Is Twitter's value in the network or self-hosted content? @MrBeast To play devil's advocate, why not link to other platforms (like Reddit)?This is like saying all Bloomberg articles should be hosted on Twitter. Hosting videos is very expensive unless you have an ad-network built in. Is Twitter's value in the network or self-hosted content? @MrBeast To play devil's advocate, why not link to other platforms (like Reddit)?This is like saying all Bloomberg articles should be hosted on Twitter. Hosting videos is very expensive unless you have an ad-network built in. Is Twitter's value in the network or self-hosted content?

Twitter users had varied reactions, with some looking forward to Twitter becoming a more content creator-friendly platform while others were still skeptical. That said, nothing concrete has been released as of yet, and creators will need to wait for subsequent announcements.

