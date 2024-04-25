"Tell them the real you!": Ne-Yo's baby mama, Sade Bagnerise accuses him of attacking her and neglecting their kids on live video 

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Shaffer Chimere Smith, popularly known as Ne-Yo has been accused by his former girlfriend of physical assault and child neglect. Sade Bagnerise, who shares two children Braiden and Brixton with the 44-year-old recently went Live on Instagram and voiced the accusations.

LiveBitez obtained the clip on Thursday, April 25, where Sade could be heard confronting Smith. As the video begins, she addresses the rapper as “Diddy Jr.” and insists that he will tell everyone about an unspecified physical relationship. Sade continued to say:

“You body-slammed me on the floor. Tell them the real you.”

She asked Smith to tell everyone why she was at his house at that time. As the rapper responded with something that could not be heard coherently, Sade went on to say:

“Remove me. Why why? Because commotion. How did the commotion start? What did we talk about? What did I ask of you?”

To this, Ne-Yo responded:

“All of that is irrelevant.”

As heard in the clip, Smith told Sade he was going to call the police on her during the bickering, claiming she was disturbing his peace.

Ne-Yo's former girlfriend accuses him of partying with other women with kids at home

Sade Bagnerise said that Ne-Yo wanted her gone from his house because he would be hosting parties with alcohol and drugs like mushrooms and marijuana involved.

She further accused the rapper of bringing in pr*stitutes to these adult gatherings while their kids were in the house. She said:

“This n*gga like to have ho*s, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and pr*stitutes in the house while your kids are here.”

Sade continued:

“Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. This is what’s going on; this is the tea.

"While the b*tches are in the house, I asked him not to bring b*tches in the house. I even came over here to help these f*cking kids cause...he won’t watch these kids.”

Smith's former girlfriend kept challenging him to tell the viewers the truth. She claimed that the rapper does not care about the kids and panned the camera across the room, addressing the viewers:

"Do y'all see a f*cking picture in his house? Of a f*cking kid? He don't care about these kids.

"All he care about is doing drugs, drinking alcohol, and f*cking these ho*s. That's what you care about. So let's go. Imma diddy bop the f*ck up outta here. You can get back to your freak-off in a minute."

Sade then told the Ne-Yo that his story would be coming out next, supposedly referring to a bombshell being dropped about the rapper's activities, similar to that of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The video then cuts to another segment where Sade claimed that Smith would see one of their daughter crying but still would not send the other women away. She then asked him:

"Why can't you just be at home with your kids?"

Ne-Yo asked her back:

"Why can't you just get out?"

Sade continued accusing the rapper of not being there for their children and told him it was the reason she was there at his house.

She later responded to critics on her Instagram stories.

Sade Bagnerise said that she only wants the best for those in need of love and affection the most. She said that she would be antagonized by others if that meant standing up for what truly matters.

Ne-Yo has not yet addressed the live video.