How many children does M.I.A. have? Singer calls out Jay-Z and Roc Nation amid custody battle

British rapper M.I.A. has blasted Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation for not helping her regain custody of her son. On Thursday, February 8, 2024, the 48-year-old record producer went on an explosive Twitter tirade, alleging Jay-Z was paid by her ex-fiance to turn a blind eye while she fought her custody battle.

Sharing a screenshot of a Wikipedia article about the NXIUM cult, which named two of Bronfman's cousins, she wrote:

"MY FIRST CUSTODY BATTLE WAS 2O13. MY CHILD WAS FOUR. I WAS MANAGED BY JAYZ. WHO ULTIMATELY WAS PAID BY BRONFMANS."

Blaming Jay-Z, she added:

Expand Tweet

M.I.A., real name Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, was engaged to businessman Benjamin Bronfman, and the two share a 14-year-old son Ikhyd, born in February 2009. The Paper Planes singer met Bronfman in the late 2000s when she lived in Brooklyn, New York. However, in February 2012, it was announced that the two had separated.

M.I.A. slams U.S. immigration policies for keeping her from seeing her son

M.I.A.'s battle with Bronfman about her son's custody began in 2013 when he was just 4 years old. Back then the businessman filed for and was granted a motion to keep his son in the United States. The rapper, on the other hand, wanted to take Ikhyd back to London.

The Time Traveller singer's current frustrations stem from being denied a visa to see her son.

Expand Tweet

The 48-year-old claims her political activism is a major reason to be denied a visa. To this extent, she stated, it was her vocal support for Julian Assange and her pro-Palestinian stances including calls for a cease-fire as a reason.

In a separate X post, she brings up the Bronfman family ties to the NXIUM cult, stating:

"I'M NOT ALLOWED TO SEE MY CHILD FOR STEALING FOOD AT 18, WHEN I WAS POOR,YET UR GOVERMMET IS OK WITH MY CHILD BEING WITH FAMILY CONVICTED FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING AND S*X CULTS OK."

The frustrated rapper also stated she is "happy to go to war" for her son and shared a screenshot of her custody arrangement, claiming she is legally required to be in the U.S.

M.I.A. then brings up Jay-Z and Roc Nation, which was representing her back in 2013, alleging her album Matangi failed to make a big impact despite its positive reviews due to his connections with her ex-fiance. She tweeted:

"Be very clear why my Mathangi record was buried in 2013."

M.I.A. signed with Roc Nation in 2012, however, by 2014 she parted ways with the company. According to XXL, their friction began when Jay-Z urged her to settle a $16m NFL lawsuit for flashing her middle finger during the 2012 Super Bowl half-time show by signing off music earning for the rest of her life.

M.I.A. is not the only artist to speak up against Roc Nation.

Last year, following Tory Lanez's conviction in regards to shooting Megan Thee Stallion, his father Sonstar Peterson blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his guilty verdict.

Earlier this week, Nicky Minaj blamed the two for Megan's diss track Hiss, alleging it is a targeted smear campaign against her.

Jay-Z has not responded to the development.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE