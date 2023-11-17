Ne-Yo 2024 Champagne and Roses UK tour with Mario: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has announced a forthcoming UK tour, Champagne & Roses, slated for 2024. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be taking his talents on a six-date tour across the United Kingdom, promising fans a remarkable fusion of music and artistry in an unforgettable celebration. The tour will go through several major cities, such as London, Manchester, Leeds, and many more.

Adding to the excitement, the singer has also gained the support of R&B star Mario on this tour, who will join him on this musical tour. Mario, known for his chart-topping hits like Let Me Love You and Just a Friend, will bring his own brand of smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence to complement Ne-Yo's performance.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9 am GMT on November 24, 2024, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Ne-Yo's tour will begin in Manchester and end in Birmingham

Ne-Yo will kick off his tour with a concert in Manchester, which is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Birmingham on March 14, 2024.

Here are all the dates and venues of the tour:

March 7, 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

March 8, 2024 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 9, 2024 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

March 11, 2024 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

March 13, 2024 - London, The O2

March 14, 2024 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Ne-Yo is an American singer-songwriter with three Grammy awards to his name

Ne-Yo emerged as one of the standout artists of the 2000s. Raised in Las Vegas, his journey into the music scene began as a songwriter, initially with a short-lived group called Envy. The singer's breakthrough came in 2004 when he co-wrote Mario's Let Me Love You, a chart-topping hit that marked his entry into the mainstream.

The artist soared with the release of his debut album, In My Own Words, in 2006, featuring the hit So Sick. This success continued with subsequent albums, including Because of You (2007), earning him a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album. The artist's sound, influenced by legends like Michael Jackson and Babyface, blended R&B, pop, and soul.

In the following years, his songwriting prowess contributed to major hits like Beyoncé's Irreplaceable and Rihanna's Take a Bow. Despite a quieter period in the 2010s, he maintained his presence through collaborations and released albums like Libra Scale (2010) and R.E.D. (2012).

In 2015, his album Non-Fiction debuted in the Top Ten, showcasing his versatility in dance-pop and R&B. The singer's role extended to the business side when he became Senior Vice President of A&R at Motown.

The artist continued to explore diverse collaborations and ventures, contributing to the music industry while making occasional appearances on television. The artist's 2022 release, Self-Explanatory, delves into themes of uncertainty and devotion in the context of a complex marriage.

As he returns to the music scene in 2023, Ne-Yo remains a multifaceted talent, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.