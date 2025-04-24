Kanye West insinuates he inspired Kai Cenat's idea for a prison stream on Twitch

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West recently shared his thoughts on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's viral 2023 prison streaming event, titled 7 Days In. West claimed that Cenat drew inspiration from his Donda album rollout to structure the prison stream, which featured other internet celebrities, streamers, and content creators, cooped up together in a jail-like setting.

Kanye made this claim on April 24, 2025, while streaming with producer Digital Nas on Twitch. This isn't the first time the two have collaborated on a stream. Previously, Nas and West were seen creating music for the rapper's upcoming album release titled WW3. The former was briefly suspended from the platform while producing a particular song.

During the April 24 stream, Kanye claimed that his time producing Donda inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium set the blueprint for Cenat's viral 2023 event:

"Kai Cenat had ni**as in the prison, I said Jews been hand ni**as in the prison (Laughs)... Kai Cenat was in prison, I said 'Ni**a that was my whole sh*t!' sleeping in the stadium, ni**as is taking the whole swag."

For context, in July 2021, West made headlines by taking up residence in the stadium to complete Donda. Following a listening event on July 22, he chose to remain in the stadium, converting a locker room into a minimalist living and recording space.

West's makeshift quarters featured a twin bed, a TV, some clothes, workout equipment, and a few personal items, reflecting a prison-style way of living.

Looking back at Kai Cenat's prison stream

In October 2023, Kai Cenat embarked on a mission to spend seven days locked inside a prison with other creators. The jail environment was equipped with cells, prison guards, and orange jumpsuits.

This stream broadcasted 24/7, around the clock, and drew in 3.8 million unique viewers. It accumulated 12.8 million hours watched, surpassing all other streamers across platforms during that period.

The event featured appearances from AMP members and associates, including Rayasianboy and Tylil James. Additionally, comedians and musical artists like Druski, BenDaDonn, and NLE Choppa added to the event's virality.

Notably, rapper Offset declined to join, citing personal reasons. He explained that, having experienced incarceration himself, he felt uncomfortable participating in content that could be perceived as trivializing the prison experience:

"I didn't do the jail thing, cuz'...I really come from that, I got bros and homies struggling with that...it's not really a game, it's a serious thing...I salute it but, I couldn't be a part of that content."

In other news, Kanye West is reportedly looking to have Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, Sneako, and other popular streamers livestream the launch of his upcoming album.

