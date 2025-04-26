Kanye West asks N3on about the time he "faked" having cancer

Musician Kanye "Ye" West recently entered the streaming world by collaborating with Digital Nas, one of the lead producers of his upcoming album, on a series of Twitch streams. The album, titled Cuck, also referred to as WW3, has been the subject of much debate online, especially because of its controversial and anti-Semitic subject matter. Most recently, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" collaborated with Ye on a stream.

The collaboration took place on Nas's stream, and Nico "Sneako," a former Kick streamer who has recently transitioned to streaming on Parti, was also in attendance. During their interaction, Kanye asked N3on about his viral 2019 "fake death" incident, where he claimed he was critically ill on account of a brain tumor:

"You have to tell people how you faked having cancer."

In response, the streamer walked Kanye West through the event, explaining how he was just thirteen when he pulled off the stunt, and how his objective was to gain a public reaction:

"It was pretty f**king crazy I was a kid, I was like thirteen years old I was like what the f**k can I do to make people go crazy? And I was like, you know what? Imma do this, I didn't have a plan; I just did it."

Later, Rangesh spoke about getting caught after he was spotted at a Houston Rockets NBA match, soon after his alleged death:

"The worst part is I got caught at the Rockets game with my mom, courtside... they were showing a replay of a jumpshot, and I was in the background, and then they caught me."

Kanye reacted, laughing, pointing out the situation's absurdity and calling N3on a "mastermind" for orchestrating the stunt:

"That's when you 'died'?.. Yeah, this ni**a faked his own death."

Digital Nas reflects on feeling his life was in danger after being stream sniped during IRL broadcast with Sneako and N3on

During the broadcast with N3on, Sneako asked Nas about a particular on-stream incident where the producer was reportedly "ran up on" in a stream sniping event:

"What happened the other day when someone came up to you on stream?"

Nas then spoke on the harrowing incident, explaining that the stream sniper made him fear for his life:

"I thought my life was over... I looked at him, and I had been into some things with other people, so I thought that he was runnin' up on me."

Digital Nas has been actively collaborating with Kanye on Cuck. They conducted Twitch streams together, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into the album's development. In one such stream, Kanye previewed a provocative and controversial track, which has drawn significant attention.

In other news, Twitch reportedly banned Kanye West about seven minutes into his livestream.

