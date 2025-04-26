"Why will she even do that without his permission?" — Internet reacts as Kanye West slams FKA Twigs for featuring North West in her music video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North was seen featuring in FKA Twigs' Childlike Things, and Ye wasn't happy about it. Meanwhile, Ye reportedly expressed his frustration about his daughter's feature in the song, which was released last month. As mentioned in a tweet made by @PopCrave, Ye said:

"Twigs, you gotta apologize and don't play with my kids. I will make it my sole purpose to destroy you."

For the unversed, North featured in the aforementioned song, and her verses were reportedly in Japanese. According to E! News, the translation of North's verses reads:

"Hello, My name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo / Jesus, the King / Praise the Lord / Jesus is the one and only true God."

Meanwhile, netizens have been going all out in responding to the reaction allegedly given by Kanye West. Netizens came up with mixed responses to Kanye's reaction. While some thought that it was just Ye being protective of North, they also felt that it sounded way too threatening. A user (@B6ADASS) wondered:

"Why will she even do that without his permission? smh."

Another user wrote on X:

"If true, this shows how protective Kanye is about North’s image, but threatening someone publicly takes it too far.".

"I know North is more tired than us…" added a tweet.

"Now he's worried about his child??? 😭😭 i mean didn't he call north to visit him on the same day andrew tate was in his house?" asked a netizen.

Others criticized Kanye, claiming that he involved North in a song with Diddy. One X user wrote on the platform:

"Mind you he wanted her on a song with diddy."

"Man stfu you had her in a song with Diddy. You are not in the right here sorry loser," read a tweet.

"She came and she wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful"- FKA Twigs said about North West

As per reports by Where Is The Buzz, FKA Twigs had written Childlike Things when she was only 12 or 13 years old. The outlet reported a statement by her in which she claimed that the lyrics were the most "distilled" version of herself.

While the track was reportedly written years back, the 37-year-old singer was apparently looking for something that acted as a missing puzzle piece. Twigs reportedly later realized that the missing factor was a fearless and youthful voice.

According to the outlet, FKA Twigs watched an interview with North West and realized that she was extremely confident. Twigs said:

"I was not that confident when I was a kid. And then I was like, okay, it has to be North. She has to put her point of view on the song. She came and she wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful."

Twigs even stated that it was North who completed this song through her contribution.

As for the criticism surrounding North's feature in FKA Twigs' music video, Kim Kardashian received mixed reactions. Some felt that North rapped verses appropriate for her age and was also dressed appropriately; there wasn't a problem. Meanwhile, others sided with Kanye and supported him being mad about his daughter's feature.

FKA Twigs is yet to respond to the apparent reaction given by Kanye West.

