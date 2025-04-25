Kanye West and Top5 take shots at Doechii calling her an "industry plant" as they diss Kendrick Lamar on stream

Kanye West conducted a Twitch stream on April 25, 2025, reportedly through a channel called yeezy_stream. West made several remarks during the stream which eventually got him blacklisted about seven minutes after he started it.

From anti-semitic rant to a N*zi satule, Ye reportedly did it all during the stream. He further made remarks about Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and SZA.

West was apparently talking to Top5 on the call when the duo began passing comments about Doechii. Ye first said:

"Who is Doechii? Is that how you say her name? Doechii?"

Top5, apparently on the other side of the phone, ended up calling her an "industry plant." For the unversed, Urban Dictionary has given the following description for an industry plant. According to them:

"They act as if things are miraculously happening for them based on their talent (via blog coverage, media coverage, MTV playing their vids, etc). The reality is a low risk/high reward situation for labels looking to build the next 'new star.'"

In the stream, Kanye also talked about Kendrick Lamar. He first claimed that his verses were better than Kendrick's. Kanye West also criticized the "industry" for putting Kendrick over Drake. Somewhere during the stream, Ye spoke about SZA and praised her. He described her as being in the "top" of "the game." Ye further revealed that he liked SZA's 2022 track Kill Bill.

Meanwhile, Top5 also shared a tweet on X about Ye. He claimed that he and Kanye had become friends again.

The post received many responses, with more than 110K views and over 1,500 likes, since it was posted on April 25, 2025.

Kanye West's stream got banned after he reportedly did a N*zi salute and made some problematic comments

In the latest stream, Kanye West did not just talk about fellow rappers and artists. As aforementioned, he made some questionable comments yet again, including anti-semitic ones. During the stream, he could be heard saying:

"Elon gave me so many passes, bro, and having this platform, being able to say f*ck these Jews, f*ck these Jews, f*ck it, f*ck it, f*ck it, woman beater, woman beater, but whatever, the shit, that freedom is like a nigga getting money and going to Louis Vuitton, and you keep going to your credit card, and that sh*t never goes off."

According to reports by HotNewHipHop, Kanye also took digs at Playboi Carti. He reportedly said that Carti arrived at Ye's Chateau Marmont hotel, where he was staying, with a gun in tow. At one point, the rapper was seen doing a N*zi salute.

It is currently unclear if Twitch suddenly banned Kanye West's stream due to the remarks, or if they had prior knowledge that he would conduct something like that. According to NewsX, a message has been displayed for the channel stating that it is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of the platform's community guidelines.

Kanye has been in the headlines for the past few months for his questionable tweets. He had reportedly made a variety of anti-semitic posts. As of now, Twitch has not responded to Kanye West's stream.

