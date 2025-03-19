"Clout is a hell of a drug" — Netizens react to Top5 showing DMs from Big Meech and asking 50 Cent to handle him

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Top5 shared a video on his Instagram story where he showed alleged DMs from Big Meech, further urging 50 Cent to handle him. He also wrote a caption for the video addressing Cent, which read:

"Come get this fake 60-year-old king pin out my dm before I crash out #BigScreeech."

A follow-up story was posted by Top5, in which he shared the screengrab of Meech's message. Big Meech seemed to have replied to a previous story that Top5 had put out. It was a photo of Top5 with his attorney Gary Grill. Meech's alleged message read:

"Nephew tap in."

This story was further shared on other platforms and gained much traction. Many netizens flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their reactions on the same. A user (@SnowJohnson_) tweeted:

"Clout is hell of a drug."

Another user wrote on X:

"I never thought Big Meech would turn into a internet joke 🤦‍♂️."

"He can’t never shut up," added a tweet.

"That’s not Big Meech IG handle," claimed one user.

A lot of other varied reactions could be seen under the video that Big Meech posted. One user commented:

"Meech should not be trying to tap in with guys half his age."

"This dude is so corny, trying so hard to act like US hood gangsta 😂," said a user.

No further response has been received from Big Meech as of now.

50 Cent had reposted the video by Top5 and responded to the same through an Instagram post

A few hours after Top5 shared the aforementioned video on his Instagram story, tagging 50 Cent, the latter took to his own feed and reposted the video with a remark as well. The caption of Cent's video read:

"He probably want to borrow some money from you gangsta. LOL."

The rapper then went on to tag Top5 in the caption section. This alleged social media interaction happened amid an ongoing beef between 50 Cent and Big Meech.

The feud began in January 2025, when Meech appeared in a video for a "Welcome Home" concert with Rick Ross, who had been a long time rival of 50 Cent. According to reports by AllHipHop, Cent ended up calling Meech a "rat" and even threatened to expose his apparent snitching.

Last month, 50 Cent took a dig at Big Meech through a now-removed Instagram post, in which he claimed that the latter failed to take care of his own son. In the post, Cent also claimed that Lil Meech had once been dating Rick Ross' daughter Toie Roberts.

Further, Cent accused Big Meech of being a trouble in his son's future after getting released from the prison. Meech was freed after he served 18 years of a 30-year sentence, in 2024.

