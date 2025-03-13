  • home icon
  • "You aint even built the G-Unit studio" — Rick Ross responds to 50 Cent after being roasted for Bow Wow tour

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Mar 13, 2025 11:32 GMT
Invest Fest 2024 - Source: Getty
50 Cent mocked Rick Ross, (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

50 Cent made it to the headlines yet again after he made some remarks about Rick Ross, mocking him for his upcoming special guest appearance at the Millenium Tour, which began on Friday, March 7, 2025. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cent wrote:

"HE not a surprise guest he can't sell a ticket. LOL."

According to a March 13 article by The Express Tribune, other artists like Uncle Murda and Nate Dogg’s son, NHale laughed it off. The rapper reportedly also mocked Ross for apparently relying on collaborations with other rappers like Drake.

The tour's opening concert was set to be held in Louisville, and Ross was seen performing I'm On One, released in May 2011.

TMZ shared the news about Cent mocking Rick Ross. The screenshot of the same was further posted by 50 Cent, on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

"TMZ picked it up see, you really don’t want to play with me, I mean really now when you warming the crowd up for Bow Wow everybody gonna notice you keep playing Drake records."
The song by DJ Khaled did not just feature Ross, but also had Drake in it. Meanwhile, Ross did not let 50 Cent's comments just slide like that. A clip of him responding to Cent's remarks was shared on X by DJ Akademiks. In the clip which originally was shared on Rick's Instagram story, the rapper addressed Cent and said:

"Well, I see you struggling making that G-Unit film studio out there in Louisiana, where that cheap is laying at you... Ain't nobody loan you that money. You ain't even built the G-unit studio, yet that might be why when I stood next to Meech, your knees buckle."
According to The Express Tribune, 50 Cent once claimed that Rick Ross always needed Drake's music to finish his own set and grab the crowd's attention.

Apart from Rick Ross, the Millenium Tour will feature artists like Boosie Badazz, Ying Yang Twins, and Plies

Rick Ross will not be the only one who will do a special feature at the Millennium Tour. Several other artists like Boosie Badazz, Ying Yang Twins, and Plies will be a part of the tour, which kicked off a few days back.

Recently, 50 Cent had taken a few jabs at Rick Ross in different circumstances. According to a March 11 article by HipHopDX, 50 Cent posted a clip capturing Ross and Meech at a younger age at some event. The rapper further captioned the post with an imagined conversation between the two.

Cent then joked:

"He said yo tell ya pop’s, I’m a look out. what’s the address, I’m a send some wings over there. LOL."
For context, 50 Cent had a beef with Lil Meech, which stemmed from the latter's father Big Meech.

As for the Millennium Tour, it would cover about 24 stops in multiple venues like Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, New York City, and more. The final show is set to be held in Los Angeles on April 27, 2025.

