"Y'all really dragged this legend for years" — Internet reacts as video of Bow Wow tearing up during Millennium Tour wins hearts 

Rapper Bow Wow (real name Shad Gregory Moss) was left stunned during a recent Millennium Tour show. During the tour's second concert at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, March 6, 2025, the performers celebrated Moss' birthday.

The show featured headlining performances by Bow Wow, Omarion, and Trey Songz. Before taking the stage, Bow Wow revealed it was his 38th birthday on Sunday. Videos of the heartwarming moment circulating online show his peers bringing out a cake and singing happy birthday, leaving the Ohio native teary-eyed.

As the news spread, internet users were quick to react. Referencing his past controversies, including not voting in the 2016 elections and performing a concert maskless during the pandemic, one netizen wrote:

"Y'all really dragged this legend for years, I'll never forget, bruh really made some historical moments in the industry."

Many continued to praise the rapper's legacy, noting the credit was due.

Others commented on their experiences with the Ohio native's music, several users explaining that he was one of the most influential musicians during their childhood.

Bow Wow has been a fixture at The Millennium Tour since 2019

During Saturday's concert, Bow Wow delivered an energetic performance, singing songs like his 2005 hit Fresh Az I’m Iz. He later brought Detroit rapper Peezy on stage to perform 2 Million Up (2022), followed by performances of Money Phone (2013) and Up The Scoe (2022) with Icewear Vezzo.

Vezzo then took the mic to celebrate Moss' legacy and acknowledge his contributions to hip-hop. Afterward, they continued celebrating Bow Wow's birthday.

The Millennium Tour is a yearly concert tour headlined by Omarion (first being in 2019). It features various co-headlining musicians and multiple guest performers. It has frequently been hailed as one of the top R&B tours, even being nominated for the same at the 2020 and 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Moss has been a fixture at the tour since its conception.

The latest edition of the Millennium Tour features Trey Songz, Omarion, and Bow Wow as co-headliners, with a special appearance by Rick Ross. Its guest lineup includes Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Nivea.

The 24-city tour kicked off on March 7 at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center and is set to conclude with a show in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on April 27.

Bow Wow took a liking to hip-hop at the young age of three and began rapping under the moniker Kid Gangsta at six, according to Famous Birthdays. Fellow musician Snoop Dogg noticed him and took him under his wing.

At 13, Moss released his debut album, Beware of Dog (2000), followed by Doggy Bag (2001). Both projects were met with critical and commercial success. They peaked at no. 10 and 11 on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of Moss' other hit singles include Let Me Hold You, Like You, and I'm a Flirt.

The Ohio native has also appeared in movies and shows like Johnson Family Vacation, CSI: Cyber, Scary Movie 5, After Happily Ever After, and F9.

The Millennium Tour's next show is set for March 14 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

