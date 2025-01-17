"Woah fire bro"— Netizens react as FireAid benefit concert releases artist lineup, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more

Netizens have reacted to the recently released star-studded lineup for the FireAid Benefit Concert. The charity concert, scheduled for January 30, 2025, will support victims of the ongoing devastation caused by the California wildfires.

The fires began in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, and have since spread across the city, causing calamitous damage to life and property. According to CNN, the window of dangerous fire weather conditions has closed, but over 170,000 people are still under evacuation notices. The total death count has risen to 27, but the number could go higher as firefighters and cops continue their investigation and rescue missions.

Several A-listers, including Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Kylie Jenner, have donated generous amounts to help the victims of the wildfire. The concert is another effort by the industry to support the cause. The full lineup for the concert is as follows:

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Joni Mitchell

Katy Perry

Lil Baby

P!nk

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rod Stewart

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Tate McRae

Lady Gaga

Jelly Roll

Gwen Stefani

Billie Eilish

Netizens were quick to react to the lineup for the concert. Some popular reactions are as follows:

"Woah fire bro," a user quipped on X.

"An incredible lineup for a great cause! Don’t miss Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and more at the FireAid benefit concert on January 30th. Tickets drop January 22nd!" declared another.

"An incredible lineup for an important cause! Can’t wait to see Billie, Finneas, Katy, Gaga, Stevie, and more come together for FireAid," a netizen opined.

"Sounds like a hot night ahead! Can't wait to see those sexy stars heating up the stage. Perhaps some saucy surprises too? January 30th couldn't come sooner!" declared another.

Some netizens, meanwhile, criticized the lineup.

"The line up sucks. No offence," one netizen wrote on X.

"How much is Katty Perry raising i would personally pay that amount so she doesn't perform," commented another.

"How did “Earth, Wind & Fire” get on the FireAid lineup? How did Gavin DeGraw get on the MAGAfest lineup? Favors were called in there," opined another user on X.

A user on X suggested the organizers live-stream the event so that people from across the globe could help with donations.

"Please.. Livestream this event and let people who can't come to the live show help out with donations. Ask Dave Matthews about how to do it. They raised millions with the Soulshine event in Nov, 2024. DMB fans alone will bring tens of thousands of watchers to such an event," one commented.

"How about live streaming? That way people all over the world can also support LA," agreed another.

Everything to know about the L.A. FireAid benefit concert

When and where is the FireAid benefit concert taking place?

Intuit Dome

The concert will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 6 pm PT in Los Angeles. Two locations will simultaneously host the event. Some sets will take place at the newly opened Intuit Dome, which is also home to the Los Angeles Clippers, while others will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

How to obtain tickets for the FireAid benefit concert?

Tickets for the concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster from Wednesday, January 22 at noon P.T.

Is the FireAid benefit concert available for streaming?

Fans who cannot attend the concert may choose to stream it. Select AMC theaters will broadcast it, and it will be streamed by platforms like Apple Music, Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

Where will the proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert go?

As per Live Nation, the proceeds from the concert will be donated to a non-profit that “will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies.”

The Eagles donate $2.5 million to L.A. FireAid benefit concert

The Eagles Perform

American rock band The Eagles have reportedly pledged to donate $2.5 million to the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles. However, the band is not included in the final lineup because they are reportedly in the middle of a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

With six Grammys, five American Music Awards, six chart-topping albums, and five number-one singles, The Eagles were among the most successful bands in the 1970s and have sold over 200 million records worldwide.

