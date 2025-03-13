Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal says 50 Cent hates Irv Gotti because the DJ tried to kill him over "some rap sh*t"

Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue and spoke about 50 Cent. In the YouTube video shared on Wednesday, March 12, Deal revealed that Cent deeply hated DJ Irv Gotti and also talked about the reason behind the same.

The interview began with the host asking Gene about his first meeting with 50 Cent and how it happened. According to the former bodyguard, he met the rapper while working as the head of security for Chaz Williams.

Gene added that Chaz would party with some big names including Shaq. Elsewhere in the interview, the interviewer asked Deal what made 50 Cent hate Irv Gotti so much. To this, the former bodyguard of Diddy said,

"He's (Cent) supposed to hate them... Them (Gotti) was trying to take him out of here. Y'all wouldn't have seen power of here y'all wouldn't have seen BMF... if that would have went down there..."

He added:

"They don't never take no rap sh*t and put it in the streets like that... have street names who don't give a f*** and do some crazy like that to the man you understand what I'm saying over some rap sh*t."

Gene Deal added that the rapper had God's support, who seemingly had other plans for him. According to Gene, the primary reason that Cent hated Irv was that he apparently wanted to kill the rapper.

Elsewhere in the interview, Deal revealed that at the time 50 Cent was trying to build connections. Diddy's former bodyguard also recalled that the animosity between Cent and Irv began in the early days of their career in the 1990s.

Briefly exploring the beef between Irv Gotti and 50 Cent

As aforementioned, Irv Gotti and 50 Cent aka Curtis James Jackson III, had been in a beef since 1999 in the early days of their respective careers. According to a February article by NewsX, the dispute began when a close associate of Jackson allegedly robbed Ja Rule.

The tension between Jackson and Ja Rule further escalated in 2000, after a physical altercation reportedly happened at a nightclub in Atlanta. The outlet reported that the situation worsened after an altercation between members of the G-Unit and Murder Inc. at the Hit Factory studio in New York.

Jackson reportedly got stabbed in the incident that happened in Atlanta. Then in May 2000, the rapper was shot multiple times outside his grandmother’s residence in Queens. According to the outlet, while the beef started several years back, the situation didn't improve in the last few years.

One of the most recent jabs between the duo was from 50 Cent. After Irv Gotti passed away in February 2025, Jackson posted a series of photos on Instagram, one of which showed him sitting in front of a hookah. The caption of the social media post which was shared on February 6, read:

"I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him 🕊️LOL."

The second photo of the series shared on social media was Irv Gotti smiling while getting himself clicked. The post amassed massive attention on the social media platform at the time.

