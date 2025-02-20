From Jay-Z to Gayle King: Irv Gotti's funeral attended by hip-hop artists and other celebrities

American record producer Irv Gotti passed away on February 5, 2025, at the age of 54 following a series of strokes that he suffered in the recent months. An official cause of death hasn't, however, been released. On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, a funeral ceremony was held for Gotti.

Several celebrities including many hiphop artists were present at the event which happened at New York's Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral.

According to reports by TMZ, the guest list included some prominent names like Ashanti, Lloyd, Gayle King, Charli Baltimore, Vita, UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute, director Hype Williams, Benny Boom, Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, radio personality Angie Martinez, and others.

on February 6, a statement was released from his official Instagram account on behalf of the record producer's children Angie, Sonny, and JJ. The statement read:

"He departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched."

The statement further described Gotti as an "incredible man" and a "visionary" who played a significant role in transforming the hiphop scene. It concluded with the family requesting for privacy during the period to cope with the loss.

Another post was shared from Irv Gotti's account on February 13, which clarified that the funeral services were not going to be held on February 18. Instead, there would be a private event on February 19 including family and friends only. The post added that a procession should be held after that for the public.

Ja Rule delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral of Irv Gotti

As aforementioned, Ja Rule was one of the many celebrities who attended Irv Gotti's funeral ceremony on Wednesday. The 48-year-old hiphop artists, however, choked up while delivering the eulogy, dedicating his long-term friend, at the event. Addressing the late record producer, Rule said:

"Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own ways, and I know everybody has their moments of that with him. We’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you, my brother. See you when I get there."

The church was decorated with multiple images of Gotti and a rose display was also made to pay homage to his record label Murder Inc. Records, which he founded in 1998 with his brother Chris.

Irv Gotti and Ja Rule have worked together on several project together. Gotti had produced some of Rule's tracks like I’m Real (Murder Remix) and Always On Time.

According to TMZ, after the private ceremony was over, the late record producer was taken for a procession through his neighborhood in Queens. The outlet added that they further stopped by his childhood residence and a part that was close to his heart.

Irv Gotti previously suffered from a minor stroke, as reported by one of his representatives in August 2024. The representative then told TMZ that Gotti had been struggling diabetes for several years which eventually caused the stroke. The rep added:

"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Several netizens also offered condolences to his family and paid him tributes.

