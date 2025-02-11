Irv Gotti funeral: Everything to know about ceremony honoring late DJ

Hip-hop Mogul DJ Irv Gotti passed away on February 5, aged 54, after suffering from a stroke. The musician had been battling diabetes-related health issues for several years. His family are now in the midst of making funeral arrangements for a service that is believed to bring in multiple supporters.

AllHipHop reported that sources confirmed the funeral will be held on February 19 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, the same place where Irv Gotti launched his music career.

The venue can accommodate up to 2,500 people in the main sanctuary. The event is expected to have a significant turnout considering the musician’s impact on the music industry.

DJ Irv Gotti, who was lovingly called “DJ Irv”, is the founder of Murder Inc. Records. He played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of industry legends like Ja Rule, Jay-Z, Ashanti, DMX, Mic Geronimo, Ruff Ryders and more.

Irv Gotti’s family released an official statement following his passing

While sharing a childhood photo of the industry leader, Irv Gotti’s family said in a statement posted on his Instagram account that the singer passed away while being surrounded by friends and family. They added:

“He departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched.”

They also called Irv Gotti, whose real name is Irving Lorenzo, “a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry.” The statement further read:

“His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many and his contributions will continue to influence future generations. As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We take comfort knowing that his spirit will live on through the music and the love he shared with all of us.”

Gotti is survived by his children Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson, his brother and Murder Inc. co-founder Chris Gotti, mother Nee Nee Lorenzo and sisters Tina and Angie.

As mentioned prior, Irv Gotti was suffering from diabetes. According to All Hip Hop, he had been open about his struggles battling the disease and how it was difficult managing the same considering the hectic lifestyle.

He reportedly said in early 2024 that “diabetes is deteriorating my body,” and that he was struggling to manage his insulin.

He was also previously photographed walking with a cane while appearing visibly slimmer. The aforementioned news outlet also reported that the musician had suffered from another stroke just seven months before his death.

However, the stroke reportedly served as a wake-up call. All Hip Hop reported that the stroke forced him to make significant life changes and adopt a more health-conscious diet.

All Hip Hop reported at the time of Gotti’s passing that he was “declared dead,” which could mean many things. The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article.

