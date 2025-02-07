Who is Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff? Former convicted drug lord's son calls out 50 Cent over his comments on Irv Gotti

Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff's son, Supreme McGriff Jr., has recently called out 50 Cent over his comments on Irv Gotti. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irv Gotti passed away on February 5, 2025, at the age of 54. Although the cause of his death is unknown, the Murder Inc. Records founder reportedly suffered a stroke.

Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff is a convicted drug lord who formed his crack cocaine distribution gang called "The Supreme Team" in the 1980s. At present, McGriff is serving a life imprisonment sentence at USP Beaumont in Jefferson County for murder-for-hire charges.

In 1994, he tried his hand at cinematography by partnering with Irv Gotti. Together, they made a film based on the Kenyatta series' novel Crime Partners.

After the news of Gotti's passing, 50 posted a photo of himself smoking in front of a grave headstone that read "RIP." The 49-year-old captioned it as:

"I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL."

Supreme McGriff Jr. lambasted 50 Cent for his comments about Irv Gotti's demise. On Instagram, the son of the incarcerated Queens drug lord said:

“If I said I was smoking on your mother and your grandfather pack, n*ggas would be telling me I’m wrong, right? If I said I was smoking on your mother, I’d be wrong, right?”

He added:

“F*cking clown-a** n*gga, man. N-gga’s a clown and y’all love this n*gga, bro. This n*gga’s a clown.”

McGriff Jr. captioned it as:

“Yall really love this clown well imma always give the same energy nobody can tell me nothing.”

50 Cent has yet to respond to McGriff Jr.'s post.

Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. rapper once stabbed 50 Cent in a violent altercation

Irv Gotti and 50 Cent have been part of a longstanding feud that goes back decades. The first signs of friction between the two emerged in 1999 when a close associate of 50 was allegedly robbed by Ja Rule, the flagship rapper of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. at that time.

The G-Unit boss reciprocated in October 1999 by releasing the diss track Your Life's on the Line, targeting Ja Rule and his label.

In 2000, 50 and Ja Rule got into a fight at an Atlanta nightclub. However, tensions between the two peaked when 50's hip-hop group G-Unit and members of Murder Inc. got into a violent fight at the Hit Factory studio in New York. It resulted in 50 Cent getting stabbed. Black Child, another Murder Inc. rapper, later took credit for the same.

Over the years, the two have maintained their hostility. Fast forward to 2016, Irv Gotti expressed his hatred towards 50 during the latter's beef with Meek Mill. This prompted 50 to fire back at the Murder Inc. boss in an Instagram post. The next year, 50 Cent threatened to slap Irv Gotti in response to an interview with The Breakfast Club. In another Instagram post, 50 called Gotti's ex-girlfriend a "call girl."

In 2021, 50 again called out Irv Gotti once again for commenting on DMX's death in an interview on The Morning Show. Gotti claimed that DMX had died because of "crack" and "fentanyl." He also added that the rapper had COVID-19 and had to be hooked on a ventilator.

According to a report by Vulture, the rapper's autopsy revealed that he had died from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

It remains to be seen if 50 Cent drags the beef between himself and Irv Gotti even after the death of the music mogul.

