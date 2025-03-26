Why did FKA Twigs cancel North American tour? Singer says she is "devastated" and "heartbroken"

English singer FKA Twigs had recently postponed her upcoming North American tour, citing visa issues. Twigs broke the news on social media on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, further adding that her ongoing Eusexua Tour had been "incredible." For context, this tour promotes her third studio album Eusexua, which was dropped on January 24, 2025.

In the beginning, Twigs added that the "reception and the crowd and the artistic expression" in the tour so far had been "amazing." According to the singer, there had been multiple issues with the production behind the scenes. She then stated:

"Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform. So, that means that by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows."

She continued by stating that she had to postpone the Toronto show due to routing issues, even though it is not a part of the US. Explaining her reaction to the cancellation, FKA Twigs said:

"I don't take this lightly, I'm completely devastated to be honest with you and completely heartbroken."

In the video, the 37-year-old singer added that she had not performed in the States after 2019 and was disappointed with how things turned out this time. She further mentioned that the postponed shows would be rescheduled, and necessary information would be released.

FKA Twigs then went on about Eusexua, describing it as "one of the greatest achievements" of her life. She described the project as "amazing, incredible, spiritual, enlightening whirlwind." In the end, the singer apologized to her fans for the change in plans.

News dates for FKA Twigs' Chicago and New York shows have been released

As aforementioned, FKA Twigs announced the cancellation of a few shows primarily in North America. As per reports by Variety, new dates have been released for some of the postponed shows.

The original dates for the shows in Chicago were March 26 and March 27. These dates were postponed to June 24 and June 25, respectively. Meanwhile, the dates for the New York shows were rescheduled from April 3 and 4 to April 23 and 24. The original Toronto dates were March 30 and 31, and the new dates for the same are yet to be revealed.

This wasn't the first postponement of show dates in the ongoing tour. On March 6, the Berlin and Prague dates were postponed, "citing unforeseen production issues."

The tour kicked off on March 13 in Paris, and the last show is scheduled in Budapest on August 9, 2025. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs has already covered cities like Brussels, Manchester, and London. Other cities on the tour are Berlin, Prague, Barcelona, Gdynia, Dour, and Helsinki.

FKA Twigs' album Eusexua was her first studio album in five years since she last released Magdalene in 2019. The album even featured appearances from Koreless and North West.

