Why did Sting cancel shows during 3.0 tour? 73-year-old musician makes first public appearance after over a month with his wife

On Tuesday, March 11, Sting made his first public appearance with his wife, Trudie Styler, as the couple attended The Wayuu Taya Foundation's Spring Gala, held in New York City's Chelsea Industrial.

The British musician's public appearance comes nearly two months after he canceled multiple upcoming shows due to a temporary throat infection. The Russians singer posted the news on his Instagram handle on January 22, writing:

"On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29."

Then, announcing that fans with tickets for the show could use them on new dates, his post continued:

"Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."

The Wayuu Taya Foundation is a charity organization that works for the betterment of native communities, mainly in Latin America, by providing them with resources like food, water, medicine, and education.

Per the Daily Mail, despite postponing multiple shows, the Set Them Free singer did attend the star-studded FireAid benefit concert in LA - on January 30, 2025 - to perform and support the cause.

Sting has been following a self-sufficient diet since 1991

While the cause of Sting's shows being canceled earlier in 2025 was a minor infection, the Desert Rose singer has always taken pride in his health and fitness.

Per the Daily Mail, Sting, who maintains a fit physique despite being 73, credits it to his macrobiotic diet, which mainly includes grains and vegetables. The King of Pain singer aims to avoid toxins as well as processed foods, which contain preservatives, in his diet. His consumption of dairy, meat, and sugar is also significantly low.

Over three decades ago, in 1991, the Fragile singer moved to his family home in Wiltshire's Lake House Farm with his wife, where the couple adopted a self-sufficient diet. Apart from growing organic vegetables, the couple also owns a flock of free-range chickens, a trout lake, and bee hives for honey.

In September 1999, Trudie wrote and published a cookbook titled The Lake House Cookbook, in which she wrote:

"decided that I would only be satisfied if I knew exactly what we were putting on our plates."

She also revealed in her book that the couple has a conscious approach to eating and firmly believes that the way "we treat our own bodies is by extension the way we treat the planet."

To maintain his diet when he tours, the De Do Do singer has a personal chef who travels with him and cooks for him when he's away from home.

Despite following a healthy lifestyle, the Rushing Water singer has occasional indulgences. In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, Sting revealed:

"I drink alcohol. I don't smoke anything legal. I drink coffee. I like chocolate and ice cream. But apart from that, I'm really healthy."

Sting is also popular for his love of yoga. In an interview with a yoga instructor, when he was 43, the Seven Days singer admitted that he came to yoga in his late 30s. A transcript of the interview was later shared on the White Lotus retreat website, where Sting said:

"I have been through various fitness regimes before, you know. I used to run about five miles a day and I did aerobics for a while. I always stayed fit because I’m a performer and all of those things help me to perform. But it wasn’t until I met Danny Paradise, who became my mentor in Yoga, that I started the practice which I feel I will stay with for the rest of my life."

Besides yoga, which he also practices while on tours, the When We Dance singer also likes to swim every day.

Sting and his wife have been living together since 1982 and share the same passion towards healthy living.

