"MARIAH CAREY HAS COMPETITION!" — Internet reacts to Katy Perry's riveting performance in FireAid benefit concert

Katy Perry was one of the many artists who performed at the star-studded FireAid benefit concert, a charity event with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the victims of the LA wildfires that started on January 7, 2025. The five-hour show, held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in LA on January 30, saw artists like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Billie Eilish, and Nirvana perform on stage.

Perry kicked off her performance with Rise. Before starting her next song, Roar, from her 2013 album Prism, Perry stated:

“California, we always rise. And we always roar, don’t we?”

Katy Perry closed her set with her song California Gurls from her 2010 album Teenage Dream, while waving the California flag during her performance.

Perry's performance at the FireAid concert left pop fans excited, with one person comparing her vocals with those of Mariah Carey.

"MARIAH CAREY HAS COMPETITION! Katy Perry showing off her absolutely flawless live vocal (soprano) skills tonight at #FireAidBenefitConcert," the user said.

Many praised the singer for her performance, with some adding the show left them emotional.

"Katy Perry, omfg this made me emotional #FireAid," one person tweeted.

"Katy Perry really got the entire concert screaming to her songs #Fireaid," another person added.

"IM CRYING HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN SHE PERFORMED RISEEEEE KATYYYYY MOTHERRRRR," someone else commented.

However, others seemingly made fun of the singer for performing songs that contained references to fire at a benefit concert for victims of the LA wildfires.

"Opened the stream for the FIRE aid concert and the first thing I hear is Katy Perry saying “so hot it melts your popsicle” ouuuu that’s not—," one person commented.

"Katy perry really said “y’all better dancing through the fire with me” in a charity concert post-fire aid," another person added.

"Katy singing “when the fires at my feet again” at the fire aid benefit night-," someone else tweeted.

"Can we keep this energy going forever?" — Katy Perry at the FireAid concert

Katy Perry took to the stage three hours into the FireAid concert, following singer Stevie Nicks. After performing Rise with the Pasadena Chorale, and Roar, Perry made a small speech about how she was inspired by the community reaching out to help one another in the aftermath of the fire, before performing her last song, California Gurls.

"Can we keep this energy going forever? This is what makes us human. This is what separates us from the robots. This is humanity, this is love, this is kindness. I have been so inspired by how quickly our community organized to help our neighbors in need. It really reminds me that the people have the power," she said on stage.

The FireAid concert kicked off with Green Day launching the first performance of the night, joined by Billie Eilish, as they performed Last Night on Earth. According to NBC News, other artists who performed at the show include Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette, Dr. Dre, Pink and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Another highlight of the night was a reunion of Nirvana's surviving members, with Foo Fighters' frontman, Dave Grohl, performing with his former band for the first time in over half a decade. Violet Grohl, Grohl's 18-year-old daughter, also joined the band on stage for the performance.

The FireAid benefit concert ended with Lady Gaga closing the show, performing songs from her 2018 film A Star Is Born. Gaga also performed an original song that she and her fiancé Michael Polansky wrote for the event.

“When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I wanted to do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs, and there wasn’t anything that seemed quite right. All I need is time. All I need is time to heal my broken wings and then I'll soar," she said before debuting the song.

In other news, Katy Perry recently performed at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on January 23, 2025. Other performers at the charity event included BTS' j-Hope, Burna Boy, John Legend and BLACKPINK's Rosé, among others.

