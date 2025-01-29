“It’s WoW memes season 3” - Fans react as Katy Perry shares BTS' j-hope’s reaction to fireworks at Gala des Pièces Jaunes in her Instagram post

On January 28, 2025, BTS’ j-hope, aka Hobi, appeared in an Instagram post of American musician Katy Perry. The latter shared a post about the recently held charitable music festival, Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The Parisian event, which happened on January 23, welcomed many celebrities— including BTS’ j-hope and Katy Perry.

In the latest update, Katy Perry also posted a snippet of Hobi’s surprised facial reaction to fireworks at the music event. Fans noticed the idol’s reaction as it went viral online. BTS’j-hope’s admirers flooded the internet with admiration for the singer’s reaction. One of Hobi’s fans alluded to his previous “WOW” reactions as becoming viral, therefore his newest reaction was dubbed the “season 3” of his expression.

“It’s WoW memes season 3, guys,” one user on X stated.

Many other mixed reactions for BTS’ j-hope’s latest reaction snippet were seen online. While many said it would be the new j-hope meme, others suggested that his reaction pictures could be carried to Hobi’s concerts. One fan wrote:

“NOT KATY PERRY POSTING HOBI CUTE.REACTION AT THE FIREWORKS... THE WAY SHE ZOOMED HIM, SHE IS SO REAL,” stated a fan.

“That’s new jhoooooooooooooooope meme,” a fan commented.

“Because my head after seeing this image thought the following material that the fandom can bring to hobi’s concerts,” stated an admirer.

Some said BTS’ j-hope is the brand ambassador of the “WOW meme,” while others said he looked “so cute” with such a reaction. A few of BTS’ j-hope’s fans also shared a collage of his similar facial expressions from the past.

“He is the brand ambassador of the WOW meme,” stated a fan.

“The hobi wow compilation is the best thing ever, and we keep getting new additions,” commented an admirer.

“The WOW look hahaha so cute my hobaaaa!! More memes coming up,” commented another admirer.

“No matter how big a star he becomes, he remains the same,” stated a fan.

BTS’ j-hope is set to kick off his world tour HOPE ON THE STREET in February 2025

Following his performance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes event, BTS’ j-hope is now gearing up for his 2025 world tour, HOPE ON THE STREET. Hobi announced his much awaited HOPE ON THE STREET world tour. His performance locations commencing February 28 were revealed. The idol will start his tour in South Korea and visit different locations in Asia, the US, and North America. The following venues, dates, and countries are for BTS’ j-hope’s world tour:

South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

North America:

March 22, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

In other developments, BTS’ j-hope set up an account on TikTok on January 24, 2025. TikTok Korea’s official social media page greeted Hobi with a special video.

