“Is he teasing his album announcement”- Fans speculate as BTS' j-hope launches personal TikTok account teasing a date

On January 24, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared an Instagram story with a snippet of TikTok featuring a specific time on the phone “02:28” and “i am ur hope” flashing on the screen, along with a link to the social media app. Alongside Hobi, TikTok Korea’s official X account shared a video of BTS' j-hope with a caption welcoming the idol to the app. TikTok’s caption reads,

“HOPE ON THE TIKTOK @bts_bighit Welcome to TikTok, Jaeheehooooop~! TikTok users feel like they're on a cloud every day...”

Shortly after creating his account on TikTok, BTS' j-hope uploaded a post that allegedly indicated another date, which fans conjectured to be March 7.

BTS' j-hope’s fans soon noticed both his IG story and TikTok’s latest post which eventually led to speculation about the idol’s upcoming shows on the app. As a result, Hobi’s admirers flooded the internet with their anticipation for what he might be planning to present on the indicated dates. One user on X stated:

“The Instagram story announcing his TikTok shows 02.28… Friday February 28th His first TikTok post shows 03.07.. Friday March 7th Both are Fridays… 1 week apart Is he teasing his album announcement and another surprise?”

Many other speculations about BTS' j-hope’s upcoming schedule were dropped by his fans online. While some suggested he would release the pre-release track of his new album on February 28, others speculated March 3 to be his album release date.

“his first concert is on 28/02. so, we might get a new performance of his pre-release track,” a fan wrote.

“28.2 - 1st Seoul concert. 07.03- New Album release date. Woww…,” stated an admirer.

“we are getting lv bag in 28 and album in 7,” commented another fan.

“the stars and planets are all aligned for hoseok oh my god THE ALBUM IS COMINGGGG. 28th February & 7th March are a week apart and are...FRIDAYS!,” wrote a fan.

Some suggested BTS’ j-hope may release his recently announced song, LV Bag, on February 28.

“Are you geared up for #JHOPE (j-hope) to drop new music soon?,” stated another admirer.

“They release "pre-release" song 20 days before the album release, so I think it's about tour, i can be wrong too,” commented another fan.

“JHOPE’s first TikTok post on his new account! Looks like we are getting something really soon!!! 03/07,” wrote a fan.

BTS' j-hope prepares for his world tour “HOPE ON THE STREET”

On January 10, 2025, BTS' j-hope unveiled the schedule for his eagerly awaited HOPE ON THE STREET world tour that is slated to begin on February 28. The tour has covered major locations including Seoul, Los Angeles, Singapore, Mexico, Jakarta, Taipei, and more. The complete details on the locations, dates, and venues are listed below:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

North America:

March 22, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

In related news, BTS' j-hope performed live at the charity music festival Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes on January 23, 2025. The event was hosted in Paris’ La Défense Arena.

