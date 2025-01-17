"She wanted that $8 combo bad" — Netizens react to Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky spotted inside a Burger King in California

Lady Gaga surprised her fans on January 15, 2025, when a video of her walking around an empty Burger King outlet went viral on social media. The video, allegedly filmed at the fast food chain in King City, California, showed the Shallow singer dressed in dark clothes and platform boots with her blond hair tied in a ponytail.

In the 35-second video, presumably taken from the store's CCTV cameras, Gaga walked around the Burger King, sipping her drink. According to The Daily Mail, she walked towards the self-help kiosks used to order food. After a few seconds, she turned away from the screens, just as a man, presumed to be her fiance by the fan, Michael Polansky, came out of the restroom.

The pair left the establishment just as another woman entered the Burger King, who then turned and looked back at the couple, seemingly surprised.

The video left Lady Gaga fans in stitches, with many joking about the singer's behavior in the fast food chain. One user tweeted:

"She was so interested in the deal of the day, she wanted that $8 combo bad."

Many people questioned what Lady Gaga was doing at the Burger King.

"What did they do there?" one user asked.

"This is so random cuz why is she in the middle of nowhere," another person wrote.

"Why is she walking like a NPC," another person posted.

Others commented on the woman who crossed Lady Gaga and her fiance as they left the outlet, amused by her expression.

"Its the girl walking in looking back confused," one person tweeted.

"That one girl is so lucky, just going to BK randomly and the stars aligned so you walked passed lady gaga," another person added.

"The best thing about this video is the face of the girl who comes in when they leave... Like: "Was that Lady Gaga?!?!" someone else commented.

"The girl double checking at the end she was gagged lmao," another user wrote.

Lady Gaga to perform at LA wildfire relief concerts

Lady Gaga is among the many artists expected to perform at the LA wildfire relief fundraiser concerts, dubbed the FireAid. The concerts are scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, and will also be live-streamed on Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube, among other platforms.

The concerts will also be shown at select AMC Theatres. Gaga is expected to join Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, and Jelly Roll for the shows. Other artists like Green Day, Katy Perry, Gracie Abrams, and Stevie Nicks are also expected to perform at the fundraiser concert, which is expected to be covered by the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

According to The Guardian, the proceeds collected from the show are expected to “focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies."

The LA wildfires, which started on January 7, wreaked havoc throughout the city, destroying over 12000 structures and killing 25 people so far. Over 38 people are still missing at the time of this article.

The fires are yet to be fully vanquished, with the Palisades fire being the most destructive. The Palisades fire has been 27% contained, with no additional growth over the past three days, as reported by CNN.

