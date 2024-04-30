What does Taylor Swift eat in a day? Singer's diet explored

Taylor Swift just released her eleventh solo album, The Tortured Poets Department, and fans are in love with it. Writing new songs, acting, directing music videos, performing in three-hour shows during the Eras tour, and doing interviews—Tay has had a lot on her plate lately.

The 14-time Grammy winner has shared tidbits about her fitness regime that help her tackle such a heavy workload.

Going by her past interviews and social media posts, Taylor opts for a heavy breakfast and a glass of orange juice. The pop star prefers to skip lunch and has late dinners on show days. She drinks lots of water and likes Diet Coke.

Taylor Swift starts her day with a heavy breakfast

Taylor Swift starts her morning with a heavy breakfast to prepare herself for a hectic schedule. In 2012, she talked about her breakfast menu during an interview with Bon Appétit.

"I love making buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top. It's my go-to breakfast," mentioned Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift also revealed that her fridge always contains eggs, sliced deli ham, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and she likes cooking up something with these ingredients in the morning. The 34-year-old washes it down with a glass of orange juice that she pairs with her breakfast bowl.

"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Candids (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Taylor eats healthy during the week, but not so much during weekends

After a heavy breakfast, Taylor Swift eats a balanced diet throughout the day. In a 2010 interview with WebMD, she revealed that her diet consists of salads, yogurts, and sandwiches, and she tries to avoid sugary drinks. However, the pop star also noted that she doesn't like being shackled to a strict eating schedule. She prefers to follow her "common sense" to identify what is bad for her health.

However, weekends are a different story. On those days, salads, yogurt, and sandwiches are replaced with burgers, fries, and ice cream. Moreover, Tay loves baking cookies on the weekends. In the same interview, she also revealed her well-known obsession with baking.

"I love baking cookies. Actually, I love baking anything," Taylor added.

A trip to Starbucks is a staple for the 14-time Grammy winner. She opts for a skinny vanilla latte during the weekdays and a spiced pumpkin latte on weekends.

Tay-Tay is a big fan of McDonald's and Wendy's

In an interview with Whirl magazine, Taylor Swift revealed that Wendy's and McDonald's are among her favorite fast food joints.

"I love ice cream. So I'll either get a Frosty from Wendy's and dip my fries in it — or a McFlurry from McDonald's, or I like to just stop by and get one of their cones. And, I love fries, " Taylor Swift stated.

The American pop sensation has never shied away from showing her love for McDonald's. After years of feud between Taylor and Katy Perry ended, the duo announced their friendship to the world by becoming a human-sized McDonald's Happy Meal in Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down MV.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry decided to be a gigantic cheeseburger, while Taylor Swift disguised herself as a box of human-sized fries!

Staying hydrated is the key to healthy living for Taylor Swift

While Diet Coke and caffeinated drinks are a staple for Taylor Swift, she makes sure to drink a ton of water. In the same interview with Bon Appétit, the 34-year-old revealed:

"I have so much water in my dressing room — because I drink, like, ten bottles of water a day."

Taylor keeps plenty of water bottles ready wherever she goes, especially in her car or during concerts. In the same conversation with WebMD, she confided:

"I drink so much water my friends call me an alien."

"Because it understands me" — Taylor's love for Diet Coke

In 2013, Taylor Swift became the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola and promoted Diet Coke during the brand's Stay Extraordinary Campaign. In a press release, the company commented on Taylor Swift's obsession with Diet Coke and how it helps her 'stay extraordinary.'

While naming six food items that are always there in her refrigerator, the pop star commented:

"Diet Coke. Because it understands me."

This beverage is Taylor Swift's way to stay refreshed throughout the day without adding a bucketful of sugar to her body.

Taylor Swift shares her favorite cocktails and how she quit alcohol during Eras Tour

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The incredibly successful Eras Tour has elevated Taylor Swift to billionaire status. However, performing incessantly for over three hours is no joke and involves a ton of preparation and choreography.

To prepare for such a hectic workload, Taylor Swift revealed to Time magazine in a December 2023 interview that she had stopped drinking alcohol. However, the singer made an exception on the 2023 Grammy night.

Moreover, when asked about her favorite cocktail during a Vogue 73 Questions interview in April 2016, the singer replied, "Vodka with Diet Coke."

In another interview with Elle published in March 2019, Taylor shared that she also likes other alcoholic mixes such as the classic Old Fashioned cocktail. She prepares this drink by adding Angostura bitters, orange peels, and sugar in her bourbon. During summers, the Fortnight singer loves to sip on a glass of mojito with rum, club soda, lime, mint, and simple syrup.

Another concoction that she loves is Pimm's Cup. She makes this beverage by adding cucumber slices, strawberries, and lemonade to Pimm's No. 1.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift loves to experiment with her drinks as she did during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. According to PopSugar, the singer ordered an off-menu creation with coconut water and Bacardi Superior Rum.

Taylor often eats very late dinners and skips lunch

Taylor Swift often skips lunch in favor of a very late dinner during show days. In an interview with Bon Appétit, the singer pointed out the reason behind the skewed eating schedule.

'On tour, there's dancing and tight dresses, and I get shot out of a catapult-like lift,' Taylor Swift explained.

Therefore, it makes sense for the singer to eat after a show to avoid getting sick on stage.

Sleep-eating is a thing for Taylor

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Taylor Swift opened up about her bizarre food habit of eating random things from her fridge at night and not remembering them the next morning.

"I go downstairs and rummage through the kitchen and eat whatever I can find, and it's really less like a human being and more like a raccoon in a dumpster," the singer mentioned.

Sleep-eating is quite common. According to the National Institutes of Health, it happens when brain waves change during pre-REM sleep, and people may behave like they are awake. However, they don't recall anything in the morning because they were technically asleep during the whole process.

Taylor Swift's obsession with food and cooking started during her childhood when she helped her mom, Andrea Swift, in the kitchen. In the same chat with Bon Appétit, The Tortured Poets Department singer confided that she still enjoys her mom's home-cooked brisket and pot roast whenever she visits her parents' home in Nashville, Tennessee.