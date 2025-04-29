"Westworld Season 5" — Internet reacts to a robot pouring a cup of whiskey for Beyoncé at the Cowboy Carter tour

In a jaw-dropping moment that blurred the lines between sci-fi and reality, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour fans were treated to an unexpected and cinematic surprise.

On April 28, 2025, the American singer and songwriter Bey took the stage of Inglewood's SoFi Stadium to open her highly anticipated tour. The show saw a strolling robot onstage who gracefully poured a glass of whiskey for Queen Bey.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the viral clip and poured into the social media platforms with tons of reactions and memes. Some drew the speculations of the possible comeback of Westworld, an American dystopian science fiction television series.

"Westworld Season 5," one commented.

Moreover, several users on X remarked that only Queen Bey could authentically embody such regal behavior. Others shared that they thoroughly enjoyed the opening concert of the Cowboy Carter tour.

"Only Beyoncé would have a robot serve her whiskey mid-show - next level queen behavior," a user on X commented.

"Cowboy 🤠 Carter tour starts off on a great note, a great concert performance," a second wrote.

"When a robot serves Beyoncé whiskey, it’s not sci-fi — it’s a flex in motion 🥃 Even the future knows who deserves the royal pour. #CowboyCarter #BeyonceTour," a third commented.

However, some users on X found the sci-fi robotic element underwhelming, indicating that Queen Bey must not be promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence or robots.

"why is she promoting robots and the use of a.i…….. disgusting," a netizen on X commented.

"So this really isn't anything different from the renaissance tour ?? She's just singing country with the same gimmicks," another commented.

"THE COZY ROBOTS HAVE A JOB AGAIN!!!" a third commented.

As of now, the Texas artist Beyoncé has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Robot serves whiskey to Beyoncé at the Cowboy Carter Tour:

Queen Bey (Image via Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

On Monday, April 28, 2025, after Beyoncé's performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the Texas-born artist took her seat on a throne as part of the show's grand finale.

In a striking moment, a robotic arm extended from the right side of the throne and poured what appeared to be a glass of whiskey for the singer. The dramatic gesture drew a thunderous cheer from the crowd, shortly after which Beyoncé exited the stage, bringing the performance to a powerful close.

Bey's Monday show at the SoFi Stadium lasted about 2 hours and 45 minutes. The show started off with Bey's churchy American Requiem and the Beatles' Blackbird.

Then, the Texas artist sang the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, and paired it up with her 2016 release, Freedom. Bey finalized her show's first part with Ya Ya, a 2024 release from her album Cowboy Carter.

Furthermore, for the latter part of the show, Bey returned to the stage wearing another costume, and she performed America Has a Problem, Spaghettii, Formation, My House, and Diva.

The next show for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at the same location in Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium.

