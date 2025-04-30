"Can they go any where without fighting?"  — Internet reacts to a group of Beyoncé's fans brawling in the VIP lounge after Cowboy Carter show

A video of an altercation between fans after Beyoncé's opening show of the Cowboy Carter Tour went viral on X. The singer kicked off her US and Europe stadium tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 28, 2025, serenading fans with a nearly three-hour performance filled with viral moments.

However, another viral moment occurred after the show ended. A video capturing the incident showed fans leaving the stadium after the concert when a brawl broke out between two groups of women at the VIP Lounge. The clip showed multiple women dressed in cowboy-inspired outfits, befitting the theme of Cowboy Carter, arguing with each other.

It is unclear why the argument started, but it escalated to a physical altercation after one woman knocked off another woman's cowboy hat. The same woman pushes another woman dressed in red, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman whose hat got knocked off rushed to help the fallen woman, only to get pushed. The fight broke up after a man intervened, following which the video cuts off. In one of the fan-filmed clips of the fight, a voice can be heard quipping:

"Another show after the Beyoncé show?"

The video of the fight at the opening show of Cowboy Carter went viral on X, with one user commenting:

"Can they go any where without fighting?"

Several people took to trolling the incident, dubbing it a "country show."

"See y'all, it is a country show !" one person exclaimed.

"This is crazy us barbs would never act like this," another person added.

"Beyoncé ain't got one song that should make her fans act like this," someone else commented.

"Is this a carnival cruise line terminal?" another user questioned.

However, others condemned the fans' behavior for getting into a fight during a Beyoncé concert after paying for VIP seats.

"Imagine being a grown adult and still getting into fights at a CONCERT," one person tweeted.

"And they paid VIP prices and acting like that," another person added.

"Cowboy Carter really brought the yeehaw and the hands, huh? Beyoncé said "kick off your boots," not kick each other," someone else commented.

"That's not behive true behive members know how to conduct themselves especially in the same building the queen is in," one user posted.

Highlights from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour kicked off with its opening show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 28, the first of the five shows scheduled at the venue.

The 35-plus song setlist, which kicked off with Ameriican Requiem, included an eclectic mix from Cowboy Carter and her previous albums, including fan favorites like Diva, Freedom, and Formation.

Following her performance of Ameriican Requiem, Beyoncé took a moment to thank her fans for supporting her before launching into her performance of Blackbiird.

"I want to thank you, to my fans, for allowing me to make this album. Thank you for giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself. Thank y'all for supporting it. It means so, so much," Beyoncé said.

Some of the highlights from the Cowboy Carter Tour included Beyoncé flying across the venue in a car during 16 Carriages, lighting a piano on fire during YA YA, and riding a mechanical bull during Tyrant.

Another fan favorite moment was when Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, joined their mother on stage during the singer's performance of Protector.

Blue Ivy's presence was seen throughout the entire concert after she first appeared in America Has a Problem. The 13-year-old also performed a solo dance for Déjà Vu akin to her mother's choreography for the hit song.

The second show of the Cowboy Carter Tour is scheduled at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on May 1, 2025.

