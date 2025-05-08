"Didn't read the news" — Kjersti Flaa critiques Another Simple Favor co-writer's claim that Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni didn't "affect" her

On May 7, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared her insights on Jessica Sharzer's remarks. The latter had commented on Blake Lively's influence on the recently released film Another Simple Favor, amid Lively's ongoing battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

On May 5, Jessica Sharzer, the co-writer of the 2025 film Another Simple Favor, appeared in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, she broke down the film's major twists and the decision to embrace the LGBTQ+ community.

She also discussed the legal feud between the It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, stating that the atmosphere surrounding the film did not create any distraction during Another Simple Favor's premiere. She explained there was only a "celebration" around the film and the work that went into it.

Ad

Trending

"But no, it doesn’t really affect me at all. I’m excited about the movie. I’m excited for people to see it," Jessica remarked.

However, Kjersti Flaa expressed skepticism towards Jessica's statement on her Flaawsome Talk podcast, commenting:

"She maybe didn't read the news."

Ad

Jessica also expressed her support for Blake Lively, saying, "I feel for what she's going through right now," and urged viewers to focus on the film itself and not the "extra stuff that really has nothing to do with the movie."

Reflecting on Sharzer's remarks, Kjersti Flaa noted that despite the attention, much of the discussion around the film is based on how "bad" the movie is.

She further labelled Another Simple Favor as the "dumbest" movie she has ever seen, adding:

Ad

"The plot twists are so stupid and really gross, and the dialogue is terrible."

"I mean, that's like so lazy" — Kjersti Flaa criticizes the errors in Another Simple Favor

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere in the video, Kjersti Flaa reacted to an article from the New York Post (published on May 5) that highlighted viewers' reaction to the errors in Another Simple Favor.

"I mean, that's like so lazy," Kjersti Flaa remarked.

Viewers noticed a mismatch during the scene where the twin characters, Emily and Charity (both played by Blake Lively), kiss each other. In one shot, Emily is seen wearing pointed earrings, but in the next, she suddenly has hoop earrings.

Ad

In response to the production's errors, Flaa stated:

"That to me is so crazy as well, you have a stand in there for you and you're not dressing that person in exactly the same way as the person you're supposed to be."

She also questioned the coincidence of Emily and Charity having a mole in the same spot.

"I noticed that it is so dumb that both the twins have Blake Lively's mole on their face in the same spot, no twins have identical moles on their skin, Flaa remarked.

Ad

Written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, Another Simple Favor was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More