"It's an inevitable loss for them" — Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds "overexposing" themselves amid the ongoing Justin Baldoni saga

Podcaster Zack Peter reacted to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' recent string of public appearances amidst their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni in his latest No Filter with Zack Peter episode, dated May 5, 2025. The podcaster speculated that both Lively and her husband were "overexposing" themselves due to the possibility that they might lose the case.

"My theory is that Blake and Ryan at this point, and I feel like I've said this before, I think they know that they're losing this legally. Like it's an inevitable loss for them in the long run should this go to trial," Peter commented.

In the aforementioned video, podcaster Zack Peter also commented on how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared to be navigating public and legal scrutiny, suggesting that their recent behavior was part of a calculated strategy.

"I think they know that in the end, in the long run, they're not going to win in court. So, they're playing the Hollywood game," he remarked.

The podcaster also noted that their "publicity tour," which involved "overexposing themselves so much in Hollywood," was a measure to shift focus away from the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

"Like at this point, I think they're just throwing everything they can at the wall because they know they don’t have a strong case," Peter added.

According to Zack Peter, their actions suggested they were more concerned with their public image than the legal realities. He stated that because they "know that they're losing [the case] legally," they tried to appear unbothered and carefree.

Zack Peter discusses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' multiple public appearances amidst legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Zack Peter also contrasted Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' high public visibility with Baldoni's absence from the spotlight, amidst the legal battle.

As per multiple Daily Mail reports, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended several public events in the last couple of months. This included the Time100 Gala on April 24 and the Wrexham AFC match in Wales on April 26.

Lively also promoted Another Simple Favor at multiple special screenings and premieres and appeared on the May 2, 2025, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Referring to these high-profile appearances, Peter speculated that the couple was using media exposure to control the narrative and project confidence and resilience in the face of legal scrutiny. He also suggested that they wanted to show the public that "they're untouchable regardless."

"That's why we see them so overexposed—from SNL to the Another Simple Favor premieres, to Wrexham, to the Seth Meyers perform or appearance that Blake Lively made. Seeing them out and about and seeing them so public and posting and acting like they're so unbothered and it's like, 'Okay, I'm a survivor and I'll stay strong.' I think they are just kind of playing the part right now," Peter explained.

He further explained that the couple would "continue to show the world that they are not going anywhere" by making such public appearances because that's "kind of the message" they wanted to imply, that no matter what happened, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would "stay relevant."

Peter further shared his opinion on Justin Baldoni's absence from the spotlight, who, as per the March 26, 2025, Daily Mail report, had been spending time in Hawaii with his family, because the legal proceedings reportedly impacted his mental well-being.

According to Peter, Baldoni's image in Hollywood had been "tarnished" because of Lively's allegations against him and the legal battle that followed.

"Unfortunately, I think Justin Baldoni's image in Hollywood is essentially tarnished, ruined, and I don't think he's going to work in this town again unless he produces his own independent projects," Peter explained.

As per Forbes, the ongoing legal battle began when Lively filed a s*xual harassment complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2024. On December 31, 2024, Baldoni filed a counter-lawsuit of defamation against Lively, her husband, his publicist, and The New York Times, in retaliation.

This legal battle involving Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni is currently in its pretrial stage and is scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.

