"They just think I’m a jerk" — When Blake Lively gave her bold take on humor

Blake Lively, having appeared in The Town and Gossip Girl, has frequently been praised for her style and charm. However, according to a Vogue interview published in July 2014, the actress also let viewers see her funny side, even discussing how they sometimes get that wrong. Blake was interviewed by Jonathan Van Meter following her appearance on that month's Vogue cover.

Ad

“This person doesn't know I'm funny; they just think I'm a jerk,” she commented.

The actress highlighted her self-awareness about how her dry wit could be misread without the context of her close friends’ laughter. The moment stood out as she discussed her public persona in contrast to her private self.

Ben Affleck’s statement about Lively being charming came from a different conversation in August 2010 for Interview Magazine, where he interviewed her while promoting their film, The Town. Affleck, who directed and co-starred with Lively, playfully noted her wit.

Ad

Trending

“I think you have to say that I’m charming at the end of the interview,” she prompted him to say.

Affleck followed this up by acknowledging that Blake was "very charming." This was part of a lighthearted exchange, reflecting their on-set chemistry. Both interviews showcased Lively’s humor, often bold yet easily misinterpreted.

Blake Lively reveals her humor is often misunderstood in a bold Vogue interview

Ad

The Vogue interview with Jonathan Van Meter provided several moments where Blake Lively’s humor shone through, reinforcing her point about being misjudged. One such instance occurred during a restaurant visit, when a waiter asked them if they wanted a drink.

“Can I have the French onion soup to drink?” the actress quipped.

The waiter’s confusion prompted her to turn to Van Meter and point out that he needed to be her "laugh track" for people to get that she was joking. She explained how her friends played a crucial role in helping others understand her jokes, as she didn't laugh when she said something funny.

Ad

"My friends are always like, 'Hahahahaaaa!' so people know," Blake said.

This indicated that her friends' reactions served as cues for others to recognize her humor. This self-awareness came as she discussed her public image, noting that her reserved demeanor contrasted with her playful side.

In another interview, Blake recounted instances where her sarcastic remarks were taken at face value, leading to awkward situations. For example, when asked about a film that made her laugh, she jokingly responded with The Shawshank Redemption, a film not typically associated with humor. "I was just ball-busting," she clarified, emphasizing that her dry wit often requires context to be appreciated.

Ad

She shared that her humor relied on subtlety, which could be easily lost without adequate context. The insight was paired with anecdotes about her foodie passions and creative projects, showing her multifaceted personality.

The Vogue piece captured her navigating fame while staying true to her roots, with humor as a key but tricky part of her identity. Her ability to laugh at herself added depth to her public persona, making her relatable despite the glamour.

Ad

Blake Lively on misinterpretations and public perception of her humor

Blake Lively in It Ends with Us (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In addition to sharing personal stories, Blake Lively touched upon general issues of being misunderstood. She revealed that the public image created based on characters such as Serena van der Woodsen made people associate her actual personality with those portrayed in her TV roles.

Ad

In an interview with The Independent, Blake said that she understood why people mistook her for the characters she played, especially Serena.

"We were all good friends and some of us dated people on the show. We wore similar clothes and walked out and about in Manhattan. I can understand why people confused us as people with the characters," she stated.

Ad

This mix of on-screen and off-screen personas was part of the problem in Lively being correctly comprehended. This also shows the larger concern of public personalities being stereotyped for their work, resulting in misinterpretation of who they actually are.

In dealing with these challenges, Blake Lively highlighted the need for authenticity and self-awareness. Through her own experiences, she presented an honest perspective on the intricacies of public perception and the subtleties of personal expression.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More