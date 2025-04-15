7 comedies to watch if you liked The Mask

The Mask (1994) is one of Jim Carrey's most iconic performances, bending genres and giving fans a memorable and cartoonish superhero. It follows Stanley Ipkiss, a down-on-his-luck bank teller whose confidence gets a shake-up when he transforms into "The Mask," a modern-day Rumpelstiltskin who can alter his face and surroundings at his will.

Ipkiss soon walks into trouble, getting involved with a mobster's girlfriend and inadvertently putting himself in the direct line of fire of a mobster vs. mobster clash. The movie is a classic entertainer and subtly underscores themes like inner conflict and the extent of human wants.

Fans of The Mask will love the comedy movies like The Shadow, Dick Tracy, and Deadpool.

1) Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Official poster of Johnny Dangerously (Image via Amazon)

Michael Keaton plays Johnny Kelly, a law-abiding, conscientious son and brother. But at night, on the down-low, he transforms into Johnny Dangerously, a gangster-in-training, to support his family's needs. This movie is a spoof of gangster films in the 1930s, and director Amy Heckerling weaves action and humor to bring fans a wonderful entertainer.

The Mask fans will enjoy the movie's similar premise of a man living a dual life and doing what it takes to attain personal goals. It is familiarly funny, highly entertaining, and memorable.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Deadpool (2016)

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios UK)

A man wears a mask and transforms into a caricaturish and diabolical "superhero" with only revenge in his mind. Sound familiar? That's where The Mask and Deadpool align. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a mercenary with a terminal illness. A maniacal scientist experiments on him in an attempt to cure him, but things end badly.

Deadpool is known for its outrageous humor within the superhero premise, making it a must-watch for The Mask fans.

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video

3) Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

Jim Carrey as Charlie Baileygates (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Police officer Charlie Baileygates develops split personality disorder after a traumatic incident leaves him scarred. When he is tasked with escorting alleged felon Irene Waters (Renée Zellweger), his alter-ego Hank makes a disruptive appearance.

Fans of Jim Carrey's comedic timing in The Mask will enjoy this dark comedy that centers around Carrey's dual identities. While Ipkiss' alter ego is based on his suppressed desires, Baileygates' primary suppressed emotion is rage.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Shadow (1994)

Alec Baldwin is The Shadow (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Lamont Cranston (Alec Baldwin) learns to hypnotize people around him so they can only see him as "The Shadow." With this new-found superpower, he lives a double life as a wealthy womanizer and a stealthy underworld vigilante. When he meets Margo Lane, a telepathy expert, his dangerous secret might be exposed.

The Mask fans will enjoy this slick superhero movie that weaves elements of fantasy, gangster crime, and suspense into its storyline.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Rocketeer (1991)

A still from The Rocketeer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Science fiction meets family drama in The Rocketeer, a fun superhero film set in the 1930s about stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell), whose life changes when he discovers a rocket pack that lets him fly. However, trouble ensues when the FBI and the Nazis try to find him and his superpower.

The Mask and The Rocketeer have similar premises, but where the former's fans will enjoy the latter is its ability to move through different genres. The movie is fun, entertaining, and action-packed, making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Dick Tracy (1990)

A still from Dick Tracy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Chester Gould's 1930s comic strip gave rise to Dick Tracy, a slick policeman with a thirst for justice. When Tracy (Warren Beatty) understands the extent of trouble mobsters are causing in his city, he goes on a quest to take them down.

Fans of The Mask will enjoy Dick Tracy's narrative style and visual effects, often appearing entertainingly cartoonish. The movie won three Oscars, including one for Best Art Direction.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Liar Liar (1997)

Carrey in Liar Liar (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Fletcher Reed is a successful lawyer whose lies have won him several cases. But when his son's wishes for him only to be truthful for a day come true, Reed must navigate his personal and professional life without a lie, which seems impossible.

Carrey's exaggerated comedic genius is a commonality between The Mask and Liar Liar. Although the latter received mixed reviews, fans enjoyed his performance and the entertaining setup.

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers can also check out other comedic superhero movies like Deadpool 2 and Shazam!

