10 movies and shows you didn’t know were based on Wattpad stories

Wattpad is a story app where users can read and contribute to new stories. It is free to use and connects aspiring writers and readers from across the globe. Over the past few decades, it has become a space for original stories, fan fiction, community discussions, and a space to discover every book lover's next favorite author.

With over 90 million active users, Wattpad has also become a source of inspiration for extremely popular movies and TV shows. Here are some movies and TV shows that are straight out of Wattpad to global OTT platforms.

Kissing Booth, My Life With the Walter Boys, and other Wattpad-inspired hits to watch!

1) Float (2023)

Waverly and Blake in Float (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Wattpad author Kate Marchant's Float was adapted for the screen with Robbie Amell and Amanda Bang in lead roles. When Waverly (Bang) takes off from her parents' house after a fight, she arrives at Holden, a coastal town where her aunt lives. She falls for the Coast Guard Blake (Amell), who gives her swimming lessons.

Marchant started working on her Wattpad book at age 15, back in 2012. A decade later, director Sherren Lee brought it to life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Kissing Booth (2018)

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Elle Evans (Joey King) is an awkward high school teen. Her best friend Lee Flynn's brother, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) is not. But according to Elle and Lee's friendship rules, Noah is off-limits. What happens when sparks fly in this forbidden romance?

This teen rom-com movie is one of Netflix's most popular fixtures, but it originated from a Wattpad story of the same name by Beth Reekles. She has gone on to write two more books in the Kissing Booth universe, which have all become movies, popularly called The Kissing Booth Trilogy.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) My Life With the Walter Boys (2023-)

Jackie Howard in My Life With the Walter Boys (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jackie Howard's (Nikki Rodriguez) life is turned upside down when an accident leaves her orphaned. She moves from Manhattan to Colorado to live with the Walters. Amidst the chaos, Jackie navigates a love triangle between two Walter brothers, the broody Cole (Noah LaLonde) and the bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Wattpad author Ali Novak first published My Life with the Walter Boys on the app in 2014. Since then, it has gained massive popularity, with over 80 million reads, Watty Awards, and a second season on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) After (2019)

A still from After (Image via YouTube/VVS Films)

Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) runs into the mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) when she leaves for college. Their romance requires Tessa to make choices that can change her life forever. This five-part movie series explores love, family dynamics, and relationship struggles.

From fan fiction on Wattpad to on-screen adaptations, Anna Todd's After trilogy has come a long way. The main lead, Hardin Scott, was inspired by One Direction's Harry Styles when Todd began posting on the app in 2013. Since then, she has authored several romance books.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Sidelined: The QB and Me (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via Great Pacific Media)

Dallas (Siena Agudong), an ambitious dancer, wants to go to CalArts for college. Popular football quarterback Drayton (Noah Beck) must follow in his dad's footsteps and get a football scholarship. Will their budding romance threaten their futures?

Based on the popular Wattpad novel "The QB Bad Boy and Me" by Tay Marley, this movie (and its upcoming sequel) explores teenage romance, uncertainties, and relationship struggles against tricky family dynamics. The story has over 30 million reads on the app.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Tubi

6) Light as a Feather (2018-2019)

A still from the TV show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Five teen girls play "Light as a feather, stiff as a board", a supernatural game that predicts their death. In a horrific turn of events, the girls start dying the same way the game predicted. It is up to the rest of them to figure out who is behind it-- and why they are being targeted.

Wattpad's horror author Zoe Aarsen catapulted to fame with a book publishing deal and a Hulu original series for the story. Light as a Feather #1 (the story has three parts) has close to 5 million reads on the app.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) Anonymously Yours (2021)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Netflix Latinoamérica)

In this Mexican rom-com, rivals Vale and Alex befriend each other anonymously online without realizing they know each other offline. A romance ensues, but what will happen when they find out each other's real identities? Titled Anónima in Spanish, this coming-of-age teen movie is a must-watch for Wattpad fans.

The movie is based on a Spanish book on Wattpad of the same name by Wendy Mora.

Where to watch: Netflix

8) Perfect Addiction (2023)

A still from Perfect Addiction (Image via YouTube/Prime Video Brasil)

Sienna Lane (Kiara Madeira) is a successful MMA trainer. She has it all-- a great career and a boyfriend, Jax (Matthew Noszka), who is an MMA champion. When Sienna discovers Jax cheating on her with her sister, she swears revenge, training his arch-rival Kayden (Ross Butler) to take his champion status from him.

The film is based on the Wattpad novel of the same name by Claudia Tan. Tan started uploading the story on the app in 2015. Since then, it has gotten close to 87 million reads, a Wattys award, and both a print and on-screen adaptation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

9) The Rain in España (2023)

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/VIVA Films)

This Philippine teen romance follows Kalix (Marco Gallo) and Luna (Heaven Peralejo) as their paths cross in college. Sparks fly, and viewers are taken along for the ride in the struggles of young adults and their relationship drama.

With over 155 million reads on Wattpad, this 2019 novel by Gwy Saludes got picked up for a ten-part mini-series by Theodore Boborol. Fans of slice-of-life romances will enjoy this TV show.

Where to watch: Viva One

10) Through My Window (2022)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This Spanish teen romance movie follows Raquel (Clara Galle), who is madly in love with her rich neighbour Ares Hidalgo (Julio Pena), a man she sees through her window.

Ariana Godoy's book of the same name on Wattpad garnered close to eight million reads. She went on to write two more books in the Hidalgo Brothers Trilogy, all of which ended up with on-screen adaptations.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Wattpad books-turned-movies and shows can also check out Tearsmith, Cupid's Match, and Talk Back When You're Dead.

