5 American football movies and shows to watch

American football is a sport that is loved throughout the country. The passion, excitement, and thrill of the sport make people from all backgrounds come together and watch it.

With the conclusion of the recently held, NFL Super Bowl, which happened on February 9, 2025, here are some exciting and interesting movies and shows on the topic of football, which viewers can enjoy.

From Dwayne Johnson’s gritty portrayal as a financial manager to NFL players to a docuseries about the budding and talented athletes at community colleges, who undergo various struggles, here are some sport-related movies and shows to watch.

Ballers, Home Team, and other movies and shows on American football

1) Coach Snoop (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Snoop Dogg, this heartfelt docuseries follows the famous rapper and gives a look at how things are done in the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), which is a league he created for the at-risk youth in Los Angeles.

The show focuses on the teams’ wins and losses, and Snoop’s mantra of tough love. The documentary also has motivating snippets from the rap icon, as he talks about life and its lessons to the teens in his own characteristic way. A must-watch.

2) Ballers (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Stephen Levinson and starring Dwayne Johnson, this sports comedy-drama revolves around Spencer (Dwayne), who is a retired NFL player and is forced into retirement due to a serious injury. However, he switches course and becomes the financial manager of other NFL players.

The show is all about Spenser and his colleagues trying to adjust to the changes in life, after retiring from the NFL. The show even has guest appearances of various real-life athletes and is an exciting show that one must watch.

3) Home Team (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, this biographical sports comedy stars Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and others. The movie is inspired by real life and revolves around the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton (James).

He coaches his 12-year-old son’s football team during a one-year suspension from the NFL and guides them to victory. Adam Sandler is one of the producers of the film and is full of fun, comedy, and a bit of sentimentality.

4) Last Chance U (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Greg Whiteley, Adam Ridley, and Luke Lorentzen direct this sports documentary series, which centers around various community college football teams like those of East Mississippi College and its players.

The documentary looks at the talented players from these community colleges, who often face various problems that prevent them from playing Division 1 football. The show is a gritty look at the problems facing athletes in sports.

5) The Longest Yard (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Adam Sandler and a remake of the 1974 movie of the same name, this sports comedy movie revolves around a former professional American football quarterback who ends up in prison.

While in jail, he assembles a team to play a match against the guards, and is full of fun, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie also stars Chris Rock, Burt Reynolds, and others.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

