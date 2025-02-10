7 shows to watch if you liked School Spirits season 2

School Spirits is an American supernatural teenage drama that premiered on Paramount+ in March 2023. Starring Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, and Milo Manheim, the story is set in Wisconsin, where Maddie (Peyton List) disappears. She is stuck in the afterlife and is on a journey to find herself throughout the first season.

The second season premiered on January 30, 2025, with four episodes out already. The first season has received one award and holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For viewers who enjoyed School Spirits and are midway through the second one, waiting for new episodes, this list of recommendations for similar shows will be helpful.

Stranger Things, Dead Like Me, and 5 other supernatural series similar to School Spirits season 2

1) Stranger Things (Netflix)

Eleven in a still from Stranger Things. (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things is an American supernatural horror series directed by the Duffer Brothers. Unlike School Spirits, the story is set in the 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana. The show is known for its ensemble cast, including Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and more. The plot revolves around the town affected by an alternate dimension that claims several victims.

After four seasons, the show is set for the fifth season, scheduled for release in 2025, but with no specific dates. The series is full of plot twists, creatures from different dimensions, and coming-of-age teenage drama.

2) Dead Like Me (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV)

Protagonists from Dead Like Me (Image via Apple TV)

Dead Like Me is a dark comedy fantasy series where the protagonist, Georgia Lass, is a grim reaper in Seattle. Directed by Bryan Fuller and starring Ellen Muth, Laura Harris, and Callum Blue in leading roles, Dead Like Me premiered in 2003. The show ran for two seasons along with a spin-off movie titled Dead Like Me: Life After Death.

The story follows a group of grim reapers and their families dealing with death. For Georgia, her family goes through therapy and a divorce after her death. This is a quirky series to watch after School Spirits due to its interesting plotline.

3) The Midnight Club (Netflix)

A still from The Midnight Club (Image via Netflix)

The Midnight Club is a young adult horror-mystery series inspired by Christopher Pike's 1994 novel. Set in a hospice, it follows eight terminally ill protagonists who form a 'midnight club,' where they meet and tell each other scary stories. Directed by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, the series was released in October 2022.

Even though there were plans for a second season, The Midnight Club was canceled after 10 episodes. For fans of School Spirits, this is a memorable watch, as it challenges viewers on many occasions.

4) The Society (Netflix)

The ghost town in Connecticut, from The Society (Image via Netflix)

Another one-season wonder, The Society follows a group of teenagers stranded in a ghost town in Connecticut after the rest of the population disappears. The story begins when they return from a school trip, only to find that there are no adults and a thick forest has surrounded their town. They have no access to the telephone or the internet.

Soon, after the fun wears off, they start coming up with rules for their survival and ultimately to find out what happened to the rest of the population. Fans of School Spirits will enjoy this series for its tension and mystery.

5) The A List (Netflix)

Amber in a still from The A List (Image via Netflix)

The A List is a British teen drama starring Lisa Ambavalanar and Ellie Duckles in the leading roles of Mia and Amber. The series follows a summer camp with a dark past, where Mia aspires to become the 'Queen Bee' at camp. However, she soon realizes that supernatural powers are at play and that Amber is dangerous with growing powers.

The show first premiered in 2018 on BBC iPlayer, with its second season later released on Netflix. For viewers who have recently watched School Spirits, The A List is a great watch while waiting for new episodes.

6) Supernatural (Netflix, Prime Video)

Sam and Dean in a still from Supernatural (Image via Prime Video)

Created by Eric Kripke and first released in September 2005, Supernatural follows Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunt supernatural beings like demons, monsters, wendigos, vampires, and ghosts. The series ran for 15 seasons, totaling 327 episodes till November 2020.

The story follows the two brothers as they travel across the country and search for their father. They receive help along the way from their friends, including an angel called Castiel. This long-running TV series has a cult following, and for fans of School Spirits, it would be a memorable watch.

7) Lockwood and Co. (Netflix)

A still from Lockwood and Co. (Image via Netflix)

Released in January 2023 and inspired by the book series by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood and Co. is a British thriller detective series that ran for one season. The story is set in present-day Britain, where ghosts coexist with humans, but only children have the ability to sense them.

A group of teenagers runs a licensed agency for ghost-hunting services, named Lockwood and Co. The protagonist, Lucy Carlyle, played by Ruby Stokes, has the ability of 'Listening' to supernatural sounds. Viewers who recently watched School Spirits will enjoy this short series for its core concept.

Apart from these coming-of-age teenage supernatural series, other honorable mentions similar to School Spirits are Ghosts, Wednesday, Cruel Summer, and Dare Me.

