5 Horror TV shows to binge-watch this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner and everyone gearing up to welcome the holiday season, the popularity of the horror genre is skyrocketing with countless remarkable movies and TV shows providing audiences with compelling and thrilling stories.

Presenting us with some terrifying narratives, combined with a generous amount of fear, violence, gore, and supernatural, horror TV shows are "in" this season. They are gaining much more popularity than full-length feature films, especially because most of these shows can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

5 classic must-watch horror TV shows this Halloween

Here is a list of some of the best horror TV shows to enjoy on Halloween.

1.Twin Peaks (1990 - 1991)

David Lynch's Twin Peaks is sure to top the list of must-watch TV shows in the horror genre. Set in an eerie town, the series follows an eccentric FBI agent Dale Cooper who investigates the murder of Laura Palmer, a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Featuring a mix of supernatural horror, gore, and psychological thrill, the series by the acclaimed director is a horror brand on its own. Twin Peaks can be watched on the Paramount+ streaming platform this Halloween.

2.The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Despite the innumerable horror shows released recently, nothing tops the jump scares that The Haunting of Hill House has in store for its audience. With a compelling non-linear narrative, the horror series is a balanced mix of emotional and scary.

It takes us back and forth between the past and the present, focusing on a broken family's eerie recollections of their former home which was haunted, and the traumatizing events that took place there, forcing them to leave it behind. Catch the show streaming on Netflix now.

3. Midnight Mass (2021)

Hailed by Mike Flanagan, this seven-part limited horror series is set in a remote island community where unnatural and mysterious happenings start to occur following the entry of an intriguing young priest into the community.

Midnight Mass is a wonderfully crafted fantastical supernatural drama that has beautifully blended faith and horror, that will give anyone the creeps. The series can be watched on Netflix.

4. American Horror Story (2011)

Soon after its premiere, American Horror Story quickly made its way to the top of the horror genre and still stands as one of the most creepy and scary horror TV shows today.

Coming from Ryan Murphy, the anthology show brings to us new stories with every episode. The stories are set in fictionalized haunted locations and often focus on the fine line that exists between this realm and the other. Welcome Halloween this year with American Horror Story available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Hannibal (2013-2015)

If you are not a fan of jump scares and supernatural horror but can stomach gore, then Bryan Fuller's Hannibal is a must-watch.

Starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, the psychological thriller TV series is based on the series of novels by Thomas Harris and focuses on the eerie and intriguing connection between Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham, an FBI criminal profiler. Hannibal can be streamed on Hulu.

Watch this space for more updates on upcoming horror TV series this Halloween.