5 best Matt Bomer shows to watch ahead of Fellow Travelers

The latest show starring Matt Bomer that has got everyone talking is the much-anticipated Fellow Travelers. It puts the limelight on the volatile relationship between Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey) as they navigate different obstacles and challenges that arise from the changes in society around them.

The story also explores important phases of history, including McCarthyism in the 1950s, the Vietnam War protests, the 1980s AIDS crisis, and more.

It is an adaptation of Thomas Mallon's book. Mallon is known for infusing great historical detail into his work, so viewers can be certain that the show will have enough depth and intrigue to keep them entertained.

Over the years, Matt Bomer has proven that he has a knack for playing complex characters who can captivate the audience. From the trailer of the upcoming show, it is evident that Bomer will not disappoint fans in that aspect. Also, his sizzling chemistry with Bailey will surely help add to the narrative.

Fellow Travelers will premiere on Showtime on October 29, 2023. Until then, fans can keep themselves busy with other intriguing shows starring Matt Bomer.

White Collar, The Last Tycoon, and 3 other shows that prove Matt Bomer is one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood

1) White Collar (2009)

One of the roles that helped put Matt Bomer on the map was Neal Caffrey. Suave and persuasive, Caffrey is a skilled con artist who is arrested after a 3-year-long chase. He then convinces Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) to release him early in exchange for his help in apprehending other notorious white-collar criminals.

Matt Bomer's banter with DeKay is one of the best reasons to watch this long-running show that ran for six seasons. They may not see eye-to-eye on many things, but it is obvious that they make a great pair when it comes to solving crimes and catching criminals. Fans of police dramas will especially enjoy this show.

2) American Horror Story: Hotel (2015)

It is not possible to talk about good horror TV shows without mentioning the American Horror Story anthology. Fans have their own favorites for the best seasons, but it is undeniable that each had excellent casting. Matt Bomer features both in American Horror Story: Freak Show and American Horror Story: Hotel. However, his role is more prominent in the latter.

This season focuses on the staff of Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles and all the paranormal incidents that take place in the hotel. Matt Bomer plays the role of Donovan, the son of Iris.

He is very close to Elizabeth, played by Lady Gaga. While this season may not be the best in terms of a strong plot in comparison to the other seasons, it makes up for it with competent acting that draws the viewer in.

3) The Last Tycoon (2016)

There was quite a buzz around this show when it was announced because it is loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's last book that remained unfinished. Set in 1930s Hollywood, the story revolves around a talented studio executive named Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer). However, his rise to fame has one major roadblock, in the form of his boss, Pat Brady, played by Kelsey Grammer.

The narrative will transport the audience to old Hollywood with all its vintage glitz and glamour. The sets and cinematography are top-notch, and it is one of those shows that is easy on the eyes. The acting is especially captivating, especially Matt Bomer, Grammer, and Lilly Collins, who plays Cecelia Brady.

4) Sinner, Season 3 (2020)

The Sinner received a lot of positive feedback for its compelling storytelling. Each season put the spotlight on a different story, but there was something in common: everything wasn't what it seemed on the surface. Season 3 follows the same theme. Starring Matt Bomer, Bill Pullman, and Chris Messina, it centers around an accident that takes place in Upstate New York.

Bomer plays the role of Jamie Burns. At first, it seems like a classic case of losing control of the car, but when Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) starts investigating, it becomes evident that there is more to the story. Mysterious and addictive, it will keep the audience guessing till the very end.

5) Echoes (2022)

Starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in the lead, it is a great watch for viewers who enjoy riveting thrillers. The story focuses on two twin sisters, Leni and Gina, played by Monaghan. They have secretly traded lives since they were young, but things start to get complicated when one of the twins goes missing.

Bomer plays the role of Jack Beck, Leni's husband. His character has the most to lose when his wife's secret is revealed. The show has plenty of twists and turns to keep the viewer interested. A limited series, this show is perfect for binge-watching as it only has seven episodes.

Matt Bomer fans should make a point to check out these interesting shows that offer the perfect combination of compelling narratives and captivating performances.